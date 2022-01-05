Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Female patients more likely to die if surgeon is male, study finds

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 7:01 am
The study analysed the data of 1.3 million patients (Rui Vieira/PA)
Female patients who are operated on by a male surgeon are more likely to die, experience complications or be readmitted to hospital than when the surgeon is a woman, new research has suggested.

According to the study, women are 15% more likely to suffer adverse post-operative outcomes and 32% more likely to die when their surgery is conducted by a male surgeon rather than a female.

However, when women surgeons operated on men, the research found male patients had the same outcomes, regardless of the gender of the person performing the surgery.

The study, which was conducted by a team at the University of Toronto, involved analysing the data of 1.3 million patients between 2007 and 2019.

The study’s co-author and associate professor and epidemiologist at the University of Toronto Dr Angela Jerath told The Guardian newspaper: “This result has real-world medical consequences for female patients and manifests itself in more complications, readmissions to hospital and death for females compared with males.

“We have demonstrated in our paper that we are failing some female patients and that some are unnecessarily falling through the cracks with adverse, and sometimes fatal, consequences.”

The research paper – which was published in the medical journal JAMA Surgery – found that “sex discordance between surgeon and patient was associated with a significant increased likelihood of composite adverse post-operative outcomes”.

In accompanying commentary on the study which was also published in the medical journal, Dr Andrea Riner, from the University of Florida College of Medicine, said the findings “sound the alarm for urgent action”.

She added: “Although the underlying reasons for this disparity are not fully understood, action should be taken immediately.

“Sex disparity in surgery is not unique to Ontario. Efforts to recruit women into surgery need to be ramped up.”

