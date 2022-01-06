Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Air pollution ‘killed 1.8 million people in 2019’

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 7:11 am
Air pollution is estimated to have killed 1.8 million people in 2019 alone (Nick Ansell/PA)
Air pollution is estimated to have killed 1.8 million people in 2019 alone (Nick Ansell/PA)

Air pollution killed more than 1.8 million people in 2019 alone, according to new research.

The study into fine particulate matter concentrations and the mortality rate in cities found that approximately 86% (2.5 billion people) of urban inhabitants lived in areas that exceeded the World Health Organisation’s 2005 air quality guidelines.

Scientists further stated that PM2.5 is now the leading environmental contributor to the global burden of disease.

The study – published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal – said that long-term exposure to unhealthy air quality is associated with premature mortality from a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, lung cancer, and lower respiratory infection.

The researchers said: “We estimated that over 1.21 million deaths in urban areas globally could have been avoided in 2019 if all urban areas had met WHO’s (air quality) guideline.

“In this study, we found that the global average urban PM2.5 concentration in 2019 was 35 μg/m3, which is over three times the WHO 2005 guideline for annual average PM2.5 (10 μg/m3), resulting in 45 to 77 premature deaths per 100,000 people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal