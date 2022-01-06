Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Respiratory incidents involving Covid in UK care homes double in fortnight

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 5:29 pm
Assistant manager Claire Welford cleans her hands before conducting a coronavirus test at Eothen Homes care home in Whitley Bay, Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The number of confirmed or suspected respiratory infection outbreaks reported in UK care homes with at least one coronavirus case has more than doubled in a fortnight, new figures show.

There were 1,126 acute respiratory infection incidents reported in care homes in the week to January 2, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Of these, at least 810 had at least one positive coronavirus case.

This is a rise from 475 incidents reported in care homes in the week to December 19, where 336 involved at least one Covid-19 case.

The 1,126 suspected or confirmed outbreaks in care homes reported over the most recent seven-day period is higher than any individual weekly total recorded over 2021.

Overall, 1,574 incidents were reported across all settings over the most recent week – with care homes accounting for more than two-thirds.

The remaining incidents occurred in education settings, hospitals, workplaces, prisons, food outlets and other settings.

The data is published in UKHSA’s weekly national influenza and Covid-19 surveillance report.

