Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Coronavirus returns as top concern for Britons – poll

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 12:04 am
Six in 10 said Covid was an important issue for Britain in a December poll (PA)
Six in 10 said Covid was an important issue for Britain in a December poll (PA)

The coronavirus once again shot to the top of the British public’s list of concerns while environmental issues dropped down the agenda, polling shows.

More than six in 10 respondents said the pandemic was a major issue for Britain in Ipsos MORI’s December issues index – double the proportion recorded in the two months prior and the highest level since February 2021.

The poll was conducted in mid-December, following the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant but before UK studies suggested the new strain is milder than previous ones.

Concerns over the environment, pollution, and climate change dropped drastically down the public’s priorities in December compared to the month before.

Only 13% mentioned the topic as a key issue, down from its highest ever score of 40% in November as the Cop26 summit on climate change took place in Glasgow.

The environmental issues ranked alongside immigration, and were overtaken by worries over the coronavirus, the economy, Brexit, the NHS, and politicians and politics.

The survey of 993 British adults found that levels of concern over Covid-19 is similar for Labour and Conservative voters and for different social grades.

Catriona Millar, a researcher at Ipsos MORI, said: “Following news of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, we have seen a sharp rise in public concern about Covid-19.

“After dropping over summer and autumn, worry has returned to levels last seen in February of 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal