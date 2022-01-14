Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hospitals told to consider legal action against patients refusing to leave beds

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 6:49 pm
NHS England has called on healthcare officials to consider taking legal action against patients who refuse to give up their hospital beds if further care options are available (PA)
NHS England has called on healthcare officials to consider taking legal action against patients who refuse to give up their hospital beds if further care options are available.

Patient safety charities have raised concerns about the potential for unsafe discharges after the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported that NHSE guidance urged trusts to consider following the “local discharge choice policy,” which could involve legal action, if someone “with mental capacity” refuses to leave a bed because they do not accept NHS-funded short-term care offers.

The guidance, sent in December, says the process “may include seeking an order for possession of the hospital bed” under civil law, and that “appropriate formal notification of the process must be given to the person and their representatives/carers,” the HSJ states.

threatening patients with legal action has to surely be the very last resort when absolutely every other option has been explored with the patient and exhausted

These legal powers were already in place before the pandemic struck but the NHSE guidance comes at a time when the under-pressure service is being called on to reduce delayed discharges.

Patients Association chief executive Rachel Power said that “trusts who follow this advice from NHS England may desperately need the capacity” but warned that “premature discharge is often an unsafe discharge from hospital.”

She said: “We recognise the NHS is in a bind and lacks options to increase capacity, but threatening patients with legal action has to surely be the very last resort when absolutely every other option has been explored with the patient and exhausted.

“Decisions should always be made with the patient and his or her carers, not imposed on the patient.

“Patients may be reluctant to leave hospital if they’re worried about how they will be cared for.”

Charlotte Augst, the chief executive of National Voices, accepts that services are under pressure and it is important for the NHS to only have people in hospital beds who really need them.

She said: “Particularly where people clearly need further care and treatment, the principles of shared decision making and personalisation need to apply.

“Where people reject a proposal for an alternative care setting, this is often to do with substantial practical and financial reasons.

“We are also aware how unsafe it can feel for people and their families to fear that they are being abandoned without properly agreed plans at their time of great need.”

She added: “We are concerned that some of the language deployed to accelerate discharge describes the people themselves as a problem… we need to be careful not to dehumanise people whose needs bump into an overstretched and under-resourced system.”

An NHS spokesman said: “These powers already exist and are utilised in a very small number of cases, and only when all other options to support a person’s discharge have been unsuccessful.

“Our recent advice will support health and social care professionals in their conversations with people on Discharge to Assess pathways during times of significant operational pressures, and aligns with recognised good practice that early planning and engagement with people, their families and carers ultimately reduces discharge delays, resulting in better outcomes for patients and hospitals.”

