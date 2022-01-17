Daily Covid-19 cases in Scotland drop from 12,000 to 6,000 in a week, data shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The daily rate for positive coronavirus tests in Scotland has almost halved in a week, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

Scotland has recorded 6,221 new cases of Covid-19 the last 24 hours.

This time last week, the daily figure stood at 11,827.

No new deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, but officials noted that register offices are generally closed at the weekends.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, remains at 10,059.

A total of 1,557 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, five fewer than the day before, and 43 were in intensive care, up one.

A note from the Scottish Government said that from Monday, cases are reported against the first positive reporting date from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or lateral flow test (LFD).

They were previously assigned to the date a positive PCR was recorded.

Officials also said one health board in Scotland has not been able to submit Covid data since Sunday due to a technical issue, so its figures have been rolled forwards from Saturday.

So far, 4,400,229 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,087,517 have received their second dose, and 3,204,311 have received a third dose or booster.

Regional breakdown

Across the country, local authorities have broken down how many positive Covid cases have been detected in their respective regions.

After NHS Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian, NHS Grampian the third highest number of new cases in the country, with 353 being detected in the past 24-hours.

Further north, NHS Highland recorded 164 new cases, while NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney recorded just one new case each.

NHS Western Isles recorded nine new cases of the virus over the weekend.

In NHS Grampian, figures show that 90.6% of people aged 12 and above in the region have received at least on dose of the Covid vaccine.

While 88.5% of people eligible for the second dose have received one and an additional 71.7% of people eligible to get their booster have had it.

Local authorities futher north such as NHS Shetland, NHS Orkney and NHS Western Isles have reported that more than 80% of those eligible for their booster vaccine have had one.

While 78.3% of people in NHS Highland have had their third dose.