Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Weekly Covid deaths rise after bank holiday registration delays

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:47 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 12:05 pm
A man writes on a heart at the National Covid Memorial Wall, in Westminster, London. (Victoria Jones/PA)
A man writes on a heart at the National Covid Memorial Wall, in Westminster, London. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales have risen after reporting delays over the Christmas period, figures show.

Some 922 deaths registered in the week ending January 7 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up 58% on the previous seven days, but the ONS said the number of registrations will have been affected by delays over the festive season.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

In the latest week, around one in 13 (7.5%) registered deaths mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The number of registered care home deaths involving Covid-19 more than doubled from 64 to 130.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

The week-on-week changes will have been affected by the bank holidays on December 27 and 28, when register offices were likely to be closed.

The ONS said it often sees high death registrations in the first two weeks of January as register offices deal with a backlog.

Deaths involving coronavirus have remained low throughout the latest wave of cases, with the vaccine rollout playing a major role.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]