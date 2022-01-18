Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

All 377 local areas in the UK have seen a week-on-week fall in rates.

South Tyneside has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,526 new cases in the seven days to January 14 – the equivalent of 1,671.4 per 100,000 people.

This is down from a rate of 2,738.6 for the seven days to January 7.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 3,196.4 to 1,660.5, with 2,346 new cases.

Sunderland has the third highest rate, down from 2,750.8 to 1,639.8, with 4,556 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (1,431.7, down from 2,557.4); South Lanarkshire has the highest rate in Scotland (720.0, down from 2,135.5); and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (659.3, down from 2,007.8).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 7.

South Tyneside, North-east England, 1671.4, (2526), 2738.6, (4139)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 1660.5, (2346), 3196.4, (4516)

Sunderland, North-east England, 1639.8, (4556), 2750.8, (7643)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 1554.1, (3246), 2754.3, (5753)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 1547.4, (1452), 2943.4, (2762)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 1467.9, (2898), 2945.0, (5814)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 1445.8, (1984), 2838.3, (3895)

Darlington, North-east England, 1445.0, (1552), 2349.1, (2523)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 1431.7, (2601), 2557.4, (4646)

Northumberland, North-east England, 1421.2, (4602), 2513.4, (8139)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 1410.0, (2857), 1737.2, (3520)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 1405.7, (4313), 2206.5, (6770)

County Durham, North-east England, 1401.7, (7473), 2318.7, (12362)

Gateshead, North-east England, 1395.9, (2819), 2471.9, (4992)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 1391.7, (2073), 2621.6, (3905)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 1383.1, (2075), 2488.2, (3733)

Pendle, North-west England, 1376.1, (1268), 2182.4, (2011)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1340.1, (7265), 1843.3, (9993)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1316.4, (2387), 1824.9, (3309)

Burnley, North-west England, 1311.8, (1172), 2582.2, (2307)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 1309.0, (1062), 2646.3, (2147)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1305.3, (3238), 2608.5, (6471)

Blackpool, North-west England, 1279.8, (1771), 2553.1, (3533)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 1273.8, (3368), 2144.0, (5669)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1271.9, (2763), 2231.3, (4847)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 1269.7, (4178), 2021.3, (6651)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 1262.5, (1646), 2437.6, (3178)

Rugby, West Midlands, 1261.6, (1396), 2056.0, (2275)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1261.6, (1276), 1888.5, (1910)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 1261.3, (1906), 3450.5, (5214)

Walsall, West Midlands, 1256.3, (3602), 2139.4, (6134)

Preston, North-west England, 1255.0, (1809), 2256.7, (3253)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1237.7, (2617), 2034.2, (4301)

Carlisle, North-west England, 1236.6, (1342), 2206.9, (2395)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1228.2, (9811), 1961.9, (15671)

Corby, East Midlands, 1227.9, (897), 1956.1, (1429)

Reading, South-east England, 1220.6, (1957), 1614.7, (2589)

Hounslow, London, 1219.1, (3313), 1949.1, (5297)

Dudley, West Midlands, 1218.5, (3928), 2157.8, (6956)

Ealing, London, 1217.0, (4142), 1864.9, (6347)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1212.8, (3277), 1814.6, (4903)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1202.7, (1729), 1969.3, (2831)

Slough, South-east England, 1191.4, (1782), 1750.9, (2619)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1190.6, (4186), 2410.7, (8476)

Chorley, North-west England, 1190.4, (1415), 2264.7, (2692)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1183.8, (3038), 1846.7, (4739)

Luton, Eastern England, 1182.5, (2525), 1785.7, (3813)

Northampton, East Midlands, 1180.2, (2647), 1658.1, (3719)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1178.2, (3053), 2094.0, (5426)

Bedford, Eastern England, 1173.0, (2049), 1700.8, (2971)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1167.3, (5151), 2083.2, (9193)

Watford, Eastern England, 1165.4, (1126), 1865.0, (1802)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1162.5, (3636), 2315.0, (7241)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 1161.0, (1452), 1376.9, (1722)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1159.8, (3973), 2193.5, (7514)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1159.5, (623), 1775.5, (954)

Leicester, East Midlands, 1158.6, (4102), 1963.4, (6951)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1152.8, (1394), 1809.4, (2188)

Allerdale, North-west England, 1146.9, (1122), 2584.0, (2528)

Halton, North-west England, 1146.7, (1488), 2392.1, (3104)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 1144.2, (1080), 1674.0, (1580)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 1135.8, (873), 1881.2, (1446)

Coventry, West Midlands, 1128.1, (4280), 1843.5, (6994)

Tameside, North-west England, 1127.6, (2561), 2247.7, (5105)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1117.4, (2961), 2344.7, (6213)

Hillingdon, London, 1110.6, (3432), 1736.2, (5365)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1105.8, (1542), 1777.1, (2478)

South Ribble, North-west England, 1105.4, (1228), 2369.3, (2632)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 1103.6, (1120), 2310.7, (2345)

Worcester, West Midlands, 1102.1, (1105), 1518.0, (1522)

Swindon, South-west England, 1094.3, (2439), 1805.0, (4023)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1093.7, (6444), 1903.7, (11217)

Rochdale, North-west England, 1093.2, (2445), 2262.8, (5061)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1092.8, (1228), 1998.8, (2246)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1092.3, (1292), 1855.8, (2195)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1088.9, (1759), 1577.3, (2548)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 1086.4, (1188), 1836.3, (2008)

Bolton, North-west England, 1082.7, (3121), 2195.0, (6327)

Wirral, North-west England, 1081.3, (3507), 2330.0, (7557)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 1078.8, (12304), 1707.5, (19474)

Torbay, South-west England, 1077.7, (1468), 1375.0, (1873)

Brent, London, 1077.0, (3530), 1796.2, (5887)

Wyre, North-west England, 1071.9, (1212), 2215.5, (2505)

Copeland, North-west England, 1069.9, (728), 2748.3, (1870)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1067.9, (1564), 1747.3, (2559)

Harrow, London, 1067.2, (2693), 1755.2, (4429)

Oxford, South-east England, 1065.4, (1615), 1468.5, (2226)

Fylde, North-west England, 1063.9, (864), 2114.2, (1717)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1060.7, (1317), 1733.2, (2152)

Harlow, Eastern England, 1059.8, (925), 2023.4, (1766)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1057.2, (1115), 1666.8, (1758)

Derby, East Midlands, 1053.3, (2705), 1920.5, (4932)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 1046.6, (685), 2111.5, (1382)

St Helens, North-west England, 1043.7, (1890), 2422.5, (4387)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 1043.0, (848), 1929.8, (1569)

Rossendale, North-west England, 1042.9, (745), 2052.3, (1466)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1041.6, (597), 1928.0, (1105)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1039.0, (1089), 1811.9, (1899)

Salford, North-west England, 1036.9, (2724), 2365.8, (6215)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1034.0, (828), 1516.0, (1214)

Woking, South-east England, 1033.9, (1034), 1577.9, (1578)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1033.9, (1786), 1915.5, (3309)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 1029.6, (687), 2946.4, (1966)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1027.2, (1637), 1995.4, (3180)

Kettering, East Midlands, 1023.4, (1046), 1725.8, (1764)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 1023.1, (3956), 1890.5, (7310)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1021.3, (3505), 1912.0, (6562)

Warrington, North-west England, 1019.1, (2134), 2180.1, (4565)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 1017.2, (1867), 1584.9, (2909)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1016.0, (934), 1617.5, (1487)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1015.1, (1645), 1616.1, (2619)

Barnet, London, 1010.8, (4033), 1515.3, (6046)

Cherwell, South-east England, 1009.6, (1533), 1604.3, (2436)

Knowsley, North-west England, 1009.5, (1539), 2517.5, (3838)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1005.5, (922), 1954.3, (1792)

Fenland, Eastern England, 1004.1, (1025), 1295.1, (1322)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 1003.4, (3450), 2012.4, (6919)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 1002.5, (1003), 1572.2, (1573)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 1001.7, (1035), 1478.8, (1528)

Crawley, South-east England, 1001.1, (1126), 1716.8, (1931)

South Holland, East Midlands, 995.2, (954), 1329.1, (1274)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 994.8, (1139), 2221.9, (2544)

Stafford, West Midlands, 994.5, (1371), 1853.4, (2555)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 993.7, (1166), 2884.0, (3384)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 992.2, (1286), 1713.6, (2221)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 991.4, (997), 1688.4, (1698)

Manchester, North-west England, 988.1, (5491), 1923.9, (10692)

Bury, North-west England, 987.9, (1884), 2051.8, (3913)

Wigan, North-west England, 987.3, (3265), 2379.7, (7870)

Merton, London, 984.2, (2032), 1603.3, (3310)

Solihull, West Midlands, 980.7, (2133), 1785.4, (3883)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 980.5, (1743), 1463.8, (2602)

Gloucester, South-west England, 979.9, (1271), 1533.4, (1989)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 975.7, (1109), 1954.9, (2222)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 973.8, (604), 2239.4, (1389)

Wokingham, South-east England, 973.3, (1693), 1513.7, (2633)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 966.8, (959), 1720.8, (1707)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 964.5, (1459), 1440.4, (2179)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 961.2, (960), 1739.2, (1737)

Blaby, East Midlands, 958.3, (977), 2175.6, (2218)

Daventry, East Midlands, 951.1, (827), 1664.2, (1447)

Harborough, East Midlands, 949.4, (907), 1740.7, (1663)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 948.5, (1002), 1836.5, (1940)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 948.2, (1031), 1686.6, (1834)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 947.9, (1289), 1689.2, (2297)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 947.9, (1786), 1747.2, (3292)

Oldham, North-west England, 944.8, (2245), 2099.1, (4988)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 943.5, (1480), 1381.5, (2167)

Boston, East Midlands, 941.6, (667), 1197.1, (848)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 941.6, (988), 2155.7, (2262)

Liverpool, North-west England, 940.5, (4707), 2153.2, (10776)

Test Valley, South-east England, 939.7, (1195), 1387.2, (1764)

Plymouth, South-west England, 939.0, (2468), 1491.0, (3919)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 938.3, (538), 1733.6, (994)

Trafford, North-west England, 937.8, (2228), 1979.6, (4703)

Runnymede, South-east England, 937.7, (847), 1456.9, (1316)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 936.2, (1357), 1880.7, (2726)

Lancaster, North-west England, 935.1, (1385), 1758.0, (2604)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 934.7, (920), 1763.7, (1736)

Sefton, North-west England, 934.0, (2577), 2244.7, (6193)

Redbridge, London, 933.1, (2852), 1658.1, (5068)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 932.9, (1654), 1300.6, (2306)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 932.7, (2743), 1524.3, (4483)

Melton, East Midlands, 932.0, (479), 1523.5, (783)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 925.9, (1094), 1441.4, (1703)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 921.5, (822), 1626.6, (1451)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 919.5, (1180), 1895.8, (2433)

Warwick, West Midlands, 916.4, (1328), 1485.8, (2153)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 908.7, (874), 1502.3, (1445)

Norwich, Eastern England, 905.9, (1288), 1515.0, (2154)

Stockport, North-west England, 905.2, (2663), 2070.4, (6091)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 905.1, (1242), 1455.4, (1997)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 904.9, (733), 1464.1, (1186)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 903.7, (1010), 1310.9, (1465)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 903.2, (1939), 1505.4, (3232)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 903.0, (1453), 1265.4, (2036)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 901.2, (1613), 1572.2, (2814)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 900.3, (4925), 1397.1, (7643)

Dover, South-east England, 899.5, (1066), 1237.0, (1466)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 898.4, (1239), 1484.3, (2047)

Dartford, South-east England, 897.0, (1023), 1624.7, (1853)

Bristol, South-west England, 896.6, (4177), 1650.0, (7687)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 895.9, (852), 1420.6, (1351)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 895.8, (1775), 1377.3, (2729)

Redditch, West Midlands, 895.2, (766), 1819.6, (1557)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 893.3, (2571), 1472.1, (4237)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 891.0, (785), 1589.0, (1400)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 889.5, (1080), 1549.2, (1881)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 888.8, (2593), 1434.5, (4185)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 887.6, (834), 1594.2, (1498)

Southampton, South-east England, 883.5, (2234), 1348.9, (3411)

Broadland, Eastern England, 882.3, (1164), 1327.2, (1751)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 881.9, (818), 1459.7, (1354)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 881.2, (1267), 1384.0, (1990)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 880.4, (1084), 1677.1, (2065)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 878.4, (1163), 1537.0, (2035)

Wandsworth, London, 877.7, (2894), 1536.1, (5065)

Sutton, London, 877.2, (1822), 1636.9, (3400)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 876.4, (1570), 1404.5, (2516)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 876.2, (1538), 1763.2, (3095)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 874.7, (1323), 1279.4, (1935)

Haringey, London, 873.3, (2326), 1448.4, (3858)

Gravesham, South-east England, 872.9, (933), 1510.9, (1615)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 869.3, (952), 1778.7, (1948)

North Somerset, South-west England, 867.0, (1869), 1338.3, (2885)

Tower Hamlets, London, 866.9, (2878), 1550.4, (5147)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 865.5, (1115), 1769.8, (2280)

Worthing, South-east England, 858.9, (951), 1232.8, (1365)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 857.5, (1333), 1518.1, (2360)

Rutland, East Midlands, 857.3, (347), 1428.0, (578)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 857.0, (899), 1835.9, (1926)

Hastings, South-east England, 854.6, (791), 1301.9, (1205)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 854.6, (1224), 1515.1, (2170)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 854.5, (1300), 1444.0, (2197)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 852.6, (1799), 1616.5, (3411)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 849.3, (2863), 1601.0, (5397)

Braintree, Eastern England, 849.2, (1300), 1494.5, (2288)

North Devon, South-west England, 847.5, (832), 1416.9, (1391)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 847.2, (866), 1911.6, (1954)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 846.9, (2756), 1582.6, (5150)

Eden, North-west England, 844.6, (454), 1694.8, (911)

Waverley, South-east England, 843.9, (1068), 1143.4, (1447)

Newham, London, 841.9, (2991), 1610.1, (5720)

Exeter, South-west England, 841.5, (1122), 1253.3, (1671)

Adur, South-east England, 839.7, (539), 1285.3, (825)

Gosport, South-east England, 836.1, (708), 1453.7, (1231)

Westminster, London, 833.4, (2249), 1225.5, (3307)

Waltham Forest, London, 833.0, (2307), 1509.7, (4181)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 832.5, (1031), 1194.3, (1479)

Croydon, London, 830.8, (3228), 1575.0, (6120)

Ashford, South-east England, 830.4, (1088), 1331.1, (1744)

Breckland, Eastern England, 827.6, (1169), 1161.7, (1641)

Lambeth, London, 825.9, (2658), 1515.2, (4876)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 825.5, (1232), 1499.6, (2238)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 825.4, (1308), 1368.1, (2168)

Hackney and City of London, London, 823.3, (2403), 1439.6, (4202)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 822.4, (2059), 1489.4, (3729)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 818.0, (927), 1321.9, (1498)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 817.7, (1084), 1495.0, (1982)

Thanet, South-east England, 816.5, (1155), 1606.8, (2273)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 814.7, (1068), 1340.4, (1757)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 812.2, (931), 1587.8, (1820)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 811.7, (1738), 1745.4, (3737)

Greenwich, London, 810.6, (2343), 1463.8, (4231)

Swale, South-east England, 810.5, (1224), 1528.3, (2308)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 809.6, (1003), 1428.7, (1770)

St Albans, Eastern England, 809.0, (1208), 1406.4, (2100)

Southwark, London, 807.1, (2583), 1467.4, (4696)

Gedling, East Midlands, 803.5, (950), 1769.3, (2092)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 803.0, (842), 1132.0, (1187)

Havering, London, 802.6, (2092), 1667.4, (4346)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 802.0, (990), 1212.7, (1497)

Basildon, Eastern England, 801.4, (1503), 1618.7, (3036)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 800.6, (1085), 1453.7, (1970)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 799.7, (928), 1323.6, (1536)

Maidstone, South-east England, 796.5, (1379), 1309.4, (2267)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 796.1, (697), 1221.1, (1069)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 795.9, (760), 1323.7, (1264)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 792.7, (1232), 1121.5, (1743)

Winchester, South-east England, 792.5, (998), 1226.9, (1545)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 791.4, (1554), 1338.4, (2628)

High Peak, East Midlands, 790.2, (732), 1847.1, (1711)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 787.4, (710), 1284.2, (1158)

Bromley, London, 786.8, (2618), 1467.8, (4884)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 784.3, (1122), 1319.0, (1887)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 784.2, (3113), 1374.6, (5457)

Fareham, South-east England, 782.2, (910), 1429.5, (1663)

Babergh, Eastern England, 780.7, (724), 1308.0, (1213)

Medway, South-east England, 780.6, (2179), 1567.3, (4375)

Islington, London, 778.3, (1931), 1364.3, (3385)

Lewisham, London, 778.2, (2376), 1389.7, (4243)

Bexley, London, 777.4, (1938), 1554.7, (3876)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 775.3, (1047), 1044.9, (1411)

Horsham, South-east England, 774.7, (1127), 1215.3, (1768)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 770.3, (1094), 1234.2, (1753)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 768.0, (1379), 1531.6, (2750)

Colchester, Eastern England, 766.7, (1512), 1378.3, (2718)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 762.1, (1393), 1470.7, (2688)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 760.7, (735), 1069.1, (1033)

Havant, South-east England, 759.1, (959), 1370.1, (1731)

Tandridge, South-east England, 753.3, (667), 1410.6, (1249)

Hart, South-east England, 751.0, (733), 1303.2, (1272)

Torridge, South-west England, 750.9, (516), 1191.8, (819)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 750.8, (893), 1209.0, (1438)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 750.5, (3783), 1223.2, (6166)

Guildford, South-east England, 749.6, (1127), 1213.2, (1824)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 749.4, (1451), 1307.7, (2532)

Erewash, East Midlands, 748.3, (863), 1812.2, (2090)

Enfield, London, 748.2, (2496), 1481.5, (4942)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 746.0, (728), 1635.4, (1596)

South Somerset, South-west England, 740.4, (1249), 1258.5, (2123)

Lewes, South-east England, 737.0, (763), 1139.8, (1180)

Camden, London, 735.9, (2057), 1141.3, (3190)

Canterbury, South-east England, 735.2, (1226), 1111.8, (1854)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 734.6, (971), 1555.5, (2056)

Chichester, South-east England, 727.5, (884), 1097.0, (1333)

Mendip, South-west England, 726.6, (845), 1251.2, (1455)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 720.0, (2310), 2135.5, (6851)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 717.5, (1089), 1510.7, (2293)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 715.6, (596), 1069.8, (891)

Cotswold, South-west England, 713.5, (644), 999.3, (902)

Stroud, South-west England, 709.7, (858), 1114.1, (1347)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 703.6, (740), 1164.8, (1225)

Falkirk, Scotland, 702.5, (1128), 1784.4, (2865)

Fife, Scotland, 701.6, (2625), 1698.3, (6354)

New Forest, South-east England, 698.6, (1255), 1138.9, (2046)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 696.0, (357), 1704.0, (874)

East Lothian, Scotland, 694.2, (749), 1452.3, (1567)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 693.6, (4409), 1774.3, (11278)

Rother, South-east England, 692.7, (670), 932.6, (902)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 691.6, (923), 1366.7, (1824)

Arun, South-east England, 688.9, (1110), 1109.7, (1788)

Maldon, Eastern England, 688.1, (450), 1397.5, (914)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 683.8, (830), 1296.7, (1574)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 683.6, (528), 1443.5, (1115)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 683.1, (380), 1342.8, (747)

South Hams, South-west England, 682.2, (600), 1154.1, (1015)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 681.6, (617), 1526.7, (1382)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 679.7, (540), 1120.3, (890)

Wealden, South-east England, 677.8, (1103), 1143.6, (1861)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 677.3, (590), 1295.0, (1128)

Dundee City, Scotland, 667.9, (994), 1563.6, (2327)

Dorset, South-west England, 667.2, (2534), 1188.3, (4513)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 666.9, (483), 1373.9, (995)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 664.8, (2268), 1893.9, (6461)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 659.3, (952), 2007.8, (2899)

East Devon, South-west England, 653.7, (968), 1022.4, (1514)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 653.3, (3760), 1021.8, (5881)

Midlothian, Scotland, 652.7, (608), 1412.8, (1316)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 652.0, (3440), 1497.7, (7902)

Tendring, Eastern England, 640.6, (944), 1307.1, (1926)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 633.9, (560), 2103.2, (1858)

Newport, Wales, 633.4, (991), 1647.8, (2578)

Wrexham, Wales, 632.1, (860), 1717.7, (2337)

West Devon, South-west England, 630.6, (354), 1067.0, (599)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 625.2, (1432), 1590.0, (3642)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 621.7, (756), 1788.7, (2175)

Angus, Scotland, 619.1, (717), 1618.0, (1874)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 618.4, (433), 1909.5, (1337)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 617.1, (1107), 2072.0, (3717)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 614.2, (590), 1856.1, (1783)

Rochford, Eastern England, 614.0, (538), 1521.2, (1333)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 612.9, (1165), 1621.5, (3082)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 607.2, (864), 851.0, (1211)

Swansea, Wales, 593.0, (1462), 1780.1, (4389)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 592.5, (900), 1622.7, (2465)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 579.5, (778), 1906.9, (2560)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 573.8, (624), 1706.7, (1856)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 571.2, (847), 1660.3, (2462)

Cardiff, Wales, 566.4, (2091), 1442.0, (5324)

Stirling, Scotland, 563.4, (530), 1532.7, (1442)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 560.6, (432), 2198.3, (1694)

Caerphilly, Wales, 558.0, (1014), 1795.5, (3263)

West Lothian, Scotland, 552.2, (1015), 1559.7, (2867)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 539.5, (326), 1741.0, (1052)

Highland, Scotland, 537.7, (1266), 1441.6, (3394)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 529.2, (1280), 1786.1, (4320)

Bridgend, Wales, 526.0, (776), 1727.7, (2549)

Conwy, Wales, 518.7, (613), 1712.6, (2024)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 511.9, (1335), 1397.3, (3644)

Torfaen, Wales, 506.2, (480), 1524.8, (1446)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 480.6, (539), 1711.3, (1919)

Moray, Scotland, 478.5, (458), 1862.9, (1783)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 478.4, (337), 1483.5, (1045)

Denbighshire, Wales, 471.7, (456), 1464.9, (1416)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 463.4, (441), 975.2, (928)

Flintshire, Wales, 407.4, (639), 1655.1, (2596)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 405.8, (549), 1314.9, (1779)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 402.6, (464), 1240.0, (1429)

Powys, Wales, 396.9, (528), 1374.1, (1828)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 396.1, (502), 1298.6, (1646)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 395.6, (338), 1177.6, (1006)

Gwynedd, Wales, 373.9, (468), 1187.2, (1486)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 369.8, (98), 739.6, (196)

Ceredigion, Wales, 330.6, (241), 1005.6, (733)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 232.1, (52), 866.1, (194)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 100.6, (23), 695.2, (159)