Update on foreign travel rules ‘in the next few days’ – PM

An announcement on easing Covid travel rules will be made “in the next few days”, Boris Johnson said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of people getting a booster jab if they want to travel abroad this summer.

In an update on pandemic restrictions in the Commons, Mr Johnson said: “We will certainly review testing arrangements for travel and the Health Secretary will be making a statement in the next few days on that.

“I think it’s very important everybody in the country understands that getting your booster, wherever you want to go in the world, getting your booster is going to be a pretty crucial thing to do.”

This was in response to former prime minister Theresa May, who asked when the Government will scrap the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take a coronavirus test when entering England.

Downing Street later defended the decision not to immediately end these post-arrival tests.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said “at this point in the pandemic” it was important to maintain “that extra layer of surveillance” to watch out for the emergence of new variants.

“We will review the rules by the end of January,” the spokesman said.

He continued: “Our expectation is that the vast majority of countries in the world will expect people to be boosted for entry into their country and so it’s vitally important that everyone understands that if you do want to travel this summer, you almost certainly will need to have been boosted.”

People travelling to the UK must pre-book a coronavirus test from a private supplier.

These can be lateral flow tests which typically cost around £19 and must be taken before the end of the second day after arrival.

There have been widespread concerns around the customer service and prices offered by many testing firms listed on the Government’s website.

Testing and quarantine requirements have also badly hit airlines and holiday firms as they have put many people off from booking trips.