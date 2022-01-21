Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patients to be moved into hotel to free up hospital beds

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 7:05 am
Hospital patients are to be moved into a hotel in a bid to free up beds amid ‘enormous pressure’ on NHS services (Joe Giddens/PA)
Hospital patients are to be moved into a hotel in a bid to free up beds amid “enormous pressure” on NHS services.

Up to 15 patients will receive care at a city centre hotel in Norwich in a pilot scheme that will last three months, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.

The area’s health and care system remains in a critical incident.

Covid-19 patients will not be moved to the hotel, the CCG said.

The pilot, due to begin within weeks, is targeted at patients who are ready to leave hospital but need extra care support before they can get home.

Cath Byford, the CCG’s chief nurse, said: “This will help to speed up the passage of patients through our local hospitals so that we can make more beds available for those who need them most.”

She said NHS staff have been “working tirelessly to ensure that people get the medical help they need as quickly and as safely as possible during this time of enormous pressure on our services”.

“This innovative pilot will provide a short-term, safe, ‘home from home’ environment for people to move to from hospital when they are well enough but when they are not quite ready to go home without support,” she said.

She added that the approach has been “used successfully in other regions”.

Patients staying in the hotel will be cared for by staff from Abicare, a CQC-registered provider which has experience of delivering the service in other areas of the country.

Anne-Marie Perry, managing director of Abicare, said: “We are keen to help where we can and be flexible in our response to current challenges that exist in the system.

“We have over two years’ experience of running care hotels and we find their success depends on the co-operative collaborative approach adopted by CCGs such as Norfolk and Waveney.

“Care hotels are an excellent example of a proactive short-term solution that can be readily set up as they are needed, utilising resources that exist within the community.”

