Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,997 new cases in the seven days to January 17 – the equivalent of 1,649.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from a rate of 1,942.5 for the seven days to January 10.

Peterborough has the second highest rate, down from 1,651.3 to 1,599.5, with 3,241 new cases.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate, down from 2,537.5 to 1,578.7, with 2,386 new cases.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (682.7, down from 1,167.2); and East Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (679.3, down from 1,147.4).

Just two of the 377 local areas in the UK have seen a week-on-week rise in rates: Broadland in Norfolk (up from 1,011.9 to 1,061.2) and Winchester in Hampshire (1,018.9 to 1030.8).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 10.

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 1649.7, (2997), 1942.5, (3529)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 1599.5, (3241), 1651.3, (3346)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 1578.7, (2386), 2537.5, (3835)

Sunderland, North-east England, 1506.6, (4186), 2524.8, (7015)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1475.3, (2675), 1625.3, (2947)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1466.6, (3186), 1719.4, (3735)

Darlington, North-east England, 1445.0, (1552), 2264.4, (2432)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 1439.4, (2144), 2054.3, (3060)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 1410.6, (1993), 2838.9, (4011)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 1379.3, (2723), 2544.8, (5024)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 1379.0, (1294), 2721.8, (2554)

County Durham, North-east England, 1377.5, (7344), 2111.6, (11258)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 1366.4, (2854), 2383.3, (4978)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 1348.3, (4137), 1960.4, (6015)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1339.8, (1926), 1557.5, (2239)

Bedford, Eastern England, 1322.9, (2311), 1503.8, (2627)

Reading, South-east England, 1307.9, (2097), 1519.9, (2437)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1291.6, (1801), 1449.3, (2021)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 1291.3, (1772), 2433.9, (3340)

Northampton, East Midlands, 1290.7, (2895), 1529.3, (3430)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1290.1, (1560), 1714.3, (2073)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1288.4, (6985), 1751.1, (9493)

Northumberland, North-east England, 1284.7, (4160), 2260.2, (7319)

Gateshead, North-east England, 1279.5, (2584), 2177.3, (4397)

Watford, Eastern England, 1270.9, (1228), 1628.0, (1573)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 1268.2, (1586), 1342.5, (1679)

Slough, South-east England, 1260.9, (1886), 1551.0, (2320)

Luton, Eastern England, 1257.4, (2685), 1580.6, (3375)

Rugby, West Midlands, 1256.2, (1390), 1849.1, (2046)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 1244.9, (1175), 1480.1, (1397)

Walsall, West Midlands, 1243.0, (3564), 1890.4, (5420)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 1241.8, (1863), 2155.6, (3234)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1236.9, (1251), 1704.6, (1724)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1235.2, (1809), 1407.3, (2061)

Pendle, North-west England, 1235.0, (1138), 1962.1, (1808)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1233.4, (4225), 1718.2, (5886)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1230.2, (3157), 1674.8, (4298)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 1224.2, (4028), 1830.8, (6024)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1220.9, (3299), 1668.7, (4509)

Corby, East Midlands, 1212.8, (886), 1837.0, (1342)

Woking, South-east England, 1209.9, (1210), 1370.9, (1371)

Preston, North-west England, 1205.0, (1737), 1939.0, (2795)

Dudley, West Midlands, 1204.9, (3884), 1793.3, (5781)

Carlisle, North-west England, 1202.5, (1305), 1751.7, (1901)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1196.9, (9561), 1728.2, (13805)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 1194.3, (1557), 2110.9, (2752)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 1192.1, (3152), 1876.3, (4961)

Hounslow, London, 1183.7, (3217), 1739.0, (4726)

Burnley, North-west England, 1167.4, (1043), 2264.3, (2023)

Chorley, North-west England, 1163.5, (1383), 1807.9, (2149)

Torbay, South-west England, 1161.4, (1582), 1344.9, (1832)

South Holland, East Midlands, 1161.1, (1113), 1184.1, (1135)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1155.3, (2866), 2116.3, (5250)

Oxford, South-east England, 1155.1, (1751), 1395.3, (2115)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1153.8, (924), 1351.1, (1082)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1152.0, (619), 1593.1, (856)

Fenland, Eastern England, 1151.1, (1175), 1209.8, (1235)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1148.1, (2975), 1806.8, (4682)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1146.4, (2424), 1758.9, (3719)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1142.8, (1852), 1289.7, (2090)

Swindon, South-west England, 1135.1, (2530), 1462.2, (3259)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1131.7, (4994), 1756.4, (7751)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 1124.3, (1141), 1847.6, (1875)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1123.5, (1185), 1461.1, (1541)

Coventry, West Midlands, 1119.2, (4246), 1697.5, (6440)

Ealing, London, 1114.8, (3794), 1728.3, (5882)

Blackpool, North-west England, 1114.3, (1542), 2212.0, (3061)

Worcester, West Midlands, 1111.1, (1114), 1412.3, (1416)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 1110.5, (901), 2207.5, (1791)

Leicester, East Midlands, 1105.5, (3914), 1763.1, (6242)

Wokingham, South-east England, 1104.9, (1922), 1382.0, (2404)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 1103.8, (1668), 2331.4, (3523)

Kettering, East Midlands, 1103.6, (1128), 1399.1, (1430)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 1089.5, (1090), 1371.3, (1372)

Hillingdon, London, 1088.0, (3362), 1552.7, (4798)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 1087.6, (836), 1619.7, (1245)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1087.0, (623), 1566.8, (898)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1084.0, (1927), 1259.6, (2239)

Harlow, Eastern England, 1083.9, (946), 1629.2, (1422)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1078.9, (1085), 1432.8, (1441)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1077.1, (3787), 1989.2, (6994)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1076.2, (1628), 1267.2, (1917)

Melton, East Midlands, 1076.0, (553), 1202.5, (618)

Harrow, London, 1072.8, (2707), 1547.9, (3906)

Rutland, East Midlands, 1072.2, (434), 1156.2, (468)

Tameside, North-west England, 1068.2, (2426), 1859.4, (4223)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1066.3, (1324), 1548.7, (1923)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1066.1, (1261), 1572.5, (1860)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1062.2, (1716), 1487.5, (2403)

Halton, North-west England, 1061.2, (1377), 1940.5, (2518)

Broadland, Eastern England, 1061.2, (1400), 1011.9, (1335)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 1060.8, (1160), 1700.9, (1860)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1059.0, (1190), 1641.9, (1845)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 1057.8, (1093), 1403.4, (1450)

South Ribble, North-west England, 1057.7, (1175), 1841.8, (2046)

Barnet, London, 1056.4, (4215), 1322.5, (5277)

Cherwell, South-east England, 1056.3, (1604), 1399.4, (2125)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1055.7, (3302), 1904.2, (5956)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 1055.3, (12036), 1551.0, (17690)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1052.4, (1103), 1558.1, (1633)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1039.7, (1162), 1127.4, (1260)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 1037.4, (679), 1647.0, (1078)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1036.6, (6108), 1620.3, (9547)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1033.5, (1647), 1716.2, (2735)

Winchester, South-east England, 1030.8, (1298), 1018.9, (1283)

Warwick, West Midlands, 1024.8, (1485), 1332.6, (1931)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 1023.3, (1022), 1377.7, (1376)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1020.6, (1763), 1620.9, (2800)

Solihull, West Midlands, 1020.3, (2219), 1498.5, (3259)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1018.0, (1638), 1144.8, (1842)

Norwich, Eastern England, 1017.7, (1447), 1275.9, (1814)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1009.4, (928), 1440.2, (1324)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 1007.2, (3463), 1604.0, (5515)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 1006.8, (1369), 1479.6, (2012)

Fylde, North-west England, 1006.0, (817), 1747.3, (1419)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 1003.8, (1989), 1175.4, (2329)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 1001.6, (3873), 1623.4, (6277)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1001.6, (2654), 1929.2, (5112)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 1001.3, (1374), 1222.9, (1678)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1001.1, (918), 1598.7, (1466)

Brent, London, 1000.8, (3280), 1588.1, (5205)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 999.3, (939), 1370.7, (1288)

Redditch, West Midlands, 998.0, (854), 1411.7, (1208)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 998.0, (2935), 1317.3, (3874)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 997.9, (5459), 1224.4, (6698)

Gloucester, South-west England, 995.3, (1291), 1316.8, (1708)

Boston, East Midlands, 995.2, (705), 1125.1, (797)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 994.4, (887), 1406.9, (1255)

Test Valley, South-east England, 994.0, (1264), 1218.9, (1550)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 993.0, (985), 1452.7, (1441)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 992.7, (1760), 1241.9, (2202)

Stafford, West Midlands, 991.6, (1367), 1574.8, (2171)

Blaby, East Midlands, 988.7, (1008), 1612.6, (1644)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 987.3, (1043), 1545.9, (1633)

Daventry, East Midlands, 985.6, (857), 1396.2, (1214)

Plymouth, South-west England, 983.9, (2586), 1248.3, (3281)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 982.5, (1486), 1155.7, (1748)

Waverley, South-east England, 982.2, (1243), 1033.5, (1308)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 980.4, (1421), 1391.6, (2017)

Merton, London, 974.1, (2011), 1406.6, (2904)

Runnymede, South-east England, 973.1, (879), 1297.5, (1172)

Wirral, North-west England, 973.1, (3156), 1846.9, (5990)

Crawley, South-east England, 970.9, (1092), 1481.2, (1666)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 970.2, (1338), 1308.1, (1804)

Rossendale, North-west England, 968.8, (692), 1707.9, (1220)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 967.4, (920), 1189.2, (1131)

Bolton, North-west England, 964.4, (2780), 1854.3, (5345)

Southampton, South-east England, 962.5, (2434), 1184.4, (2995)

Dover, South-east England, 961.9, (1140), 1150.1, (1363)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 959.8, (3294), 1638.1, (5622)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 959.0, (1459), 1239.0, (1885)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 957.1, (863), 1075.7, (970)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 955.6, (1129), 1245.0, (1471)

Harborough, East Midlands, 954.6, (912), 1437.1, (1373)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 954.6, (1085), 1599.4, (1818)

Adur, South-east England, 953.5, (612), 1145.1, (735)

Bury, North-west England, 949.6, (1811), 1611.9, (3074)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 948.2, (1229), 1558.5, (2020)

Warrington, North-west England, 947.0, (1983), 1753.1, (3671)

Worthing, South-east England, 946.5, (1048), 1165.9, (1291)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 943.3, (1249), 1265.1, (1675)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 942.1, (1235), 1159.6, (1520)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 938.4, (1681), 1203.5, (2156)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 938.3, (1768), 1438.8, (2711)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 936.0, (2694), 1200.8, (3456)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 935.8, (758), 1249.3, (1012)

Rochdale, North-west England, 934.9, (2091), 1902.0, (4254)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 930.8, (1666), 1339.8, (2398)

Allerdale, North-west England, 929.2, (909), 2014.7, (1971)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 927.4, (754), 1693.6, (1377)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 924.1, (1122), 1244.5, (1511)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 924.0, (1696), 1456.9, (2674)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 923.8, (1084), 1840.9, (2160)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 923.3, (1004), 1506.4, (1638)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 922.2, (1326), 1250.5, (1798)

Horsham, South-east England, 918.4, (1336), 1044.9, (1520)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 917.2, (1243), 1151.1, (1560)

Salford, North-west England, 914.4, (2402), 1891.9, (4970)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 912.6, (804), 1357.5, (1196)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 910.9, (1128), 1061.9, (1315)

Sutton, London, 908.0, (1886), 1296.1, (2692)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 907.1, (1225), 935.3, (1263)

North Somerset, South-west England, 906.4, (1954), 1188.5, (2562)

Bristol, South-west England, 902.6, (4205), 1382.2, (6439)

Copeland, North-west England, 902.4, (614), 1988.5, (1353)

Babergh, Eastern England, 901.5, (836), 1097.8, (1018)

St Helens, North-west England, 901.2, (1632), 1886.9, (3417)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 900.3, (866), 1269.4, (1221)

Derby, East Midlands, 900.3, (2312), 1668.1, (4284)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 897.9, (1340), 1219.5, (1820)

Exeter, South-west England, 896.3, (1195), 1120.5, (1494)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 896.2, (598), 2107.1, (1406)

Braintree, Eastern England, 894.9, (1370), 1209.7, (1852)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 888.2, (1907), 1383.8, (2971)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 887.4, (1016), 1755.5, (2010)

Lancaster, North-west England, 887.1, (1314), 1473.8, (2183)

Manchester, North-west England, 887.1, (4930), 1649.5, (9167)

Wyre, North-west England, 886.2, (1002), 1861.7, (2105)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 882.5, (506), 1475.5, (846)

Hastings, South-east England, 880.6, (815), 1183.1, (1095)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 879.7, (1129), 1519.4, (1950)

Redbridge, London, 879.4, (2688), 1409.7, (4309)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 877.9, (1256), 1039.4, (1487)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 876.8, (863), 1518.9, (1495)

Ashford, South-east England, 874.7, (1146), 1176.9, (1542)

Dartford, South-east England, 874.2, (997), 1317.8, (1503)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 872.2, (541), 1726.7, (1071)

Gravesham, South-east England, 871.9, (932), 1277.9, (1366)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 866.9, (909), 1011.9, (1061)

Oldham, North-west England, 866.5, (2059), 1657.6, (3939)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 865.8, (1372), 1153.6, (1828)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 865.7, (803), 1226.8, (1138)

Trafford, North-west England, 865.4, (2056), 1648.3, (3916)

Knowsley, North-west England, 864.5, (1318), 1938.3, (2955)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 863.7, (1516), 1414.0, (2482)

Fareham, South-east England, 858.7, (999), 1157.8, (1347)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 857.8, (751), 1073.7, (940)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 857.1, (1058), 1062.8, (1312)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 856.9, (1136), 1267.2, (1680)

Wandsworth, London, 856.7, (2825), 1360.5, (4486)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 856.6, (2499), 1301.2, (3796)

Gosport, South-east England, 855.0, (724), 1195.1, (1012)

North Devon, South-west England, 852.6, (837), 1227.5, (1205)

Breckland, Eastern England, 851.7, (1203), 1082.4, (1529)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 851.6, (1797), 1349.2, (2847)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 851.0, (895), 958.5, (1008)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 848.7, (820), 966.6, (934)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 847.5, (2122), 1247.7, (3124)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 845.5, (1211), 1308.4, (1874)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 841.4, (2738), 1304.2, (4244)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 840.2, (975), 1153.0, (1338)

Swale, South-east England, 835.7, (1262), 1230.3, (1858)

Sefton, North-west England, 832.2, (2296), 1803.9, (4977)

Havant, South-east England, 831.9, (1051), 1158.8, (1464)

Maidstone, South-east England, 831.2, (1439), 1154.6, (1999)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 829.6, (951), 1317.3, (1510)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 828.5, (1288), 1256.9, (1954)

Wigan, North-west England, 828.2, (2739), 1869.3, (6182)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 828.1, (1626), 1107.7, (2175)

St Albans, Eastern England, 824.4, (1231), 1160.6, (1733)

Basildon, Eastern England, 821.1, (1540), 1296.1, (2431)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 819.5, (1009), 1428.6, (1759)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 819.1, (897), 1535.8, (1682)

Haringey, London, 818.5, (2180), 1286.6, (3427)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 817.6, (681), 923.3, (769)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 815.8, (779), 1194.9, (1141)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 814.5, (923), 1201.9, (1362)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 814.1, (1277), 1378.9, (2163)

Thanet, South-east England, 813.0, (1150), 1333.3, (1886)

Havering, London, 808.7, (2108), 1291.0, (3365)

Liverpool, North-west England, 799.8, (4003), 1721.4, (8615)

Medway, South-east England, 798.5, (2229), 1224.8, (3419)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 797.5, (1544), 1142.5, (2212)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 796.5, (3162), 1170.8, (4648)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 795.6, (2682), 1383.3, (4663)

Stockport, North-west England, 793.0, (2333), 1594.2, (4690)

Bromley, London, 792.2, (2636), 1200.3, (3994)

Colchester, Eastern England, 792.1, (1562), 1197.8, (2362)

Guildford, South-east England, 790.1, (1188), 1047.5, (1575)

Torridge, South-west England, 787.3, (541), 1027.4, (706)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 785.2, (3958), 1072.5, (5406)

Hackney and City of London, London, 784.2, (2289), 1234.4, (3603)

South Somerset, South-west England, 782.5, (1320), 1075.3, (1814)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 781.5, (1043), 1142.6, (1525)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 780.5, (819), 1607.7, (1687)

Chichester, South-east England, 780.2, (948), 944.0, (1147)

South Hams, South-west England, 777.7, (684), 977.9, (860)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 776.4, (1394), 1198.6, (2152)

Canterbury, South-east England, 770.6, (1285), 982.8, (1639)

Greenwich, London, 767.7, (2219), 1229.3, (3553)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 767.6, (1193), 1036.5, (1611)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 767.4, (805), 1550.9, (1627)

Waltham Forest, London, 766.2, (2122), 1263.5, (3499)

Tower Hamlets, London, 764.5, (2538), 1397.4, (4639)

Lewes, South-east England, 764.1, (791), 1045.2, (1082)

Arun, South-east England, 762.2, (1228), 937.8, (1511)

Tandridge, South-east England, 759.0, (672), 1128.3, (999)

East Devon, South-west England, 757.0, (1121), 847.5, (1255)

Westminster, London, 756.4, (2041), 1170.3, (3158)

Gedling, East Midlands, 755.2, (893), 1359.1, (1607)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 754.7, (935), 1259.2, (1560)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 751.2, (1067), 1063.2, (1510)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 748.3, (890), 1110.7, (1321)

Lambeth, London, 748.3, (2408), 1316.9, (4238)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 746.8, (1365), 1234.9, (2257)

Croydon, London, 746.6, (2901), 1309.2, (5087)

Hart, South-east England, 742.8, (725), 1183.3, (1155)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 738.9, (1582), 1403.5, (3005)

Islington, London, 738.4, (1832), 1203.1, (2985)

Lewisham, London, 737.6, (2252), 1191.6, (3638)

Rother, South-east England, 735.1, (711), 867.5, (839)

Stroud, South-west England, 734.5, (888), 936.3, (1132)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 733.2, (890), 1066.0, (1294)

Eden, North-west England, 729.2, (392), 1382.2, (743)

Southwark, London, 726.2, (2324), 1282.4, (4104)

Maldon, Eastern England, 724.8, (474), 1013.7, (663)

Mendip, South-west England, 723.2, (841), 1064.6, (1238)

Newham, London, 721.4, (2563), 1367.7, (4859)

Bexley, London, 719.6, (1794), 1242.7, (3098)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 715.2, (731), 1457.7, (1490)

Wealden, South-east England, 713.4, (1161), 1007.2, (1639)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 712.4, (566), 1014.5, (806)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 711.1, (694), 1323.9, (1292)

Camden, London, 709.8, (1984), 1049.0, (2932)

New Forest, South-east England, 707.5, (1271), 976.3, (1754)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 707.4, (935), 1231.7, (1628)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 700.9, (903), 1454.6, (1874)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 693.7, (1053), 1230.0, (1867)

Tendring, Eastern England, 693.6, (1022), 1045.1, (1540)

Enfield, London, 693.1, (2312), 1262.9, (4213)

High Peak, East Midlands, 688.7, (638), 1459.5, (1352)

Cotswold, South-west England, 686.9, (620), 916.2, (827)

Newport, Wales, 682.7, (1068), 1167.2, (1826)

East Lothian, Scotland, 679.3, (733), 1147.4, (1238)

West Devon, South-west England, 678.7, (381), 865.7, (486)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 672.3, (3869), 871.6, (5016)

Dorset, South-west England, 667.7, (2536), 1018.5, (3868)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 665.8, (580), 1063.1, (926)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 647.3, (332), 1222.5, (627)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 643.5, (358), 1136.1, (632)

Falkirk, Scotland, 641.5, (1030), 1349.0, (2166)

Erewash, East Midlands, 640.8, (739), 1435.0, (1655)

Dundee City, Scotland, 637.0, (948), 1222.3, (1819)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 625.9, (2008), 1584.1, (5082)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 624.1, (437), 1205.4, (844)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 620.5, (883), 823.6, (1172)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 619.7, (561), 1144.4, (1036)

Rochford, Eastern England, 619.7, (543), 1094.4, (959)

Fife, Scotland, 617.2, (2309), 1291.5, (4832)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 598.5, (1371), 1253.8, (2872)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 592.5, (358), 1151.9, (696)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 588.5, (894), 1240.9, (1885)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 581.8, (3698), 1379.9, (8771)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 579.3, (1101), 1176.4, (2236)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 578.4, (3052), 1180.6, (6229)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 577.4, (446), 1175.5, (908)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 572.1, (826), 1322.2, (1909)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 564.5, (435), 1530.0, (1179)

Midlothian, Scotland, 563.6, (525), 1096.1, (1021)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 552.3, (400), 1235.8, (895)

Swansea, Wales, 550.4, (1357), 1189.1, (2932)

Angus, Scotland, 543.1, (629), 1263.2, (1463)

Cardiff, Wales, 532.5, (1966), 1079.6, (3986)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 530.7, (952), 1451.6, (2604)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 528.8, (643), 1306.7, (1589)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 525.2, (464), 1579.1, (1395)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 520.0, (1774), 1373.9, (4687)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 516.9, (1348), 1016.2, (2650)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 516.2, (693), 1371.3, (1841)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 513.2, (493), 1336.7, (1284)

Highland, Scotland, 504.2, (1187), 986.7, (2323)

Caerphilly, Wales, 502.4, (913), 1194.6, (2171)

West Lothian, Scotland, 498.9, (917), 1145.7, (2106)

Wrexham, Wales, 496.1, (675), 1276.0, (1736)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 492.0, (535), 1180.7, (1284)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 474.1, (703), 1288.0, (1910)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 464.7, (1124), 1195.7, (2892)

Bridgend, Wales, 464.3, (685), 1177.3, (1737)

Torfaen, Wales, 456.6, (433), 1004.9, (953)

Moray, Scotland, 445.1, (426), 1241.2, (1188)

Stirling, Scotland, 440.1, (414), 1192.6, (1122)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 439.2, (418), 744.0, (708)

Conwy, Wales, 430.7, (509), 1180.4, (1395)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 420.2, (359), 937.6, (801)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 419.1, (470), 1211.0, (1358)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 400.0, (106), 566.0, (150)

Denbighshire, Wales, 381.7, (369), 1020.0, (986)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 374.7, (507), 932.0, (1261)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 367.9, (424), 820.0, (945)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 363.4, (256), 1107.3, (780)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 350.3, (444), 860.0, (1090)

Flintshire, Wales, 321.3, (504), 1117.0, (1752)

Gwynedd, Wales, 269.2, (337), 876.4, (1097)

Ceredigion, Wales, 267.5, (195), 681.8, (497)

Powys, Wales, 253.3, (337), 972.0, (1293)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 192.0, (43), 517.9, (116)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 65.6, (15), 450.4, (103)