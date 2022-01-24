Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid testing for travellers has ‘outlived its usefulness’ as measures scrapped

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 6:41 pm
Passengers in the arrivals hall at Heathrow Airport (Aaron Chown/PA)
Double-vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to take a coronavirus test when arriving in the UK from February 11, the Transport Secretary has said, in a boost for half-term holidays.

Grant Shapps said the policy of post-arrival lateral flow tests had “outlived its usefulness”, telling the Commons on Monday that the change would help the aviation industry to “take back to the skies”.

Mr Shapps told MPs that the definition of fully vaccinated as “two doses of an approved vaccination or one dose of a Janssen vaccine” would remain for now.

But that the rules for those who did not count as fully vaccinated would change too.

He said: “We’ll go further, the measures for those arriving in the UK who do not qualify as fully vaccinated have not changed since last March, so the time has come to review that position too.

“Today, I can announce that passengers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will no longer be required to do a day eight test after arrival, or indeed to self-isolate.

“They will still need to fill out a passenger locator form to demonstrate proof of a negative Covid test taken two days before they travel and they must still take a post-arrival PCR test.

“This is a proportionate system that moves us a step closer to normality while maintaining vital public health protections.”

He said the Government intends to move away from “blanket border measures” to a “more sophisticated and targeted global surveillance system”.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said the rules could be lifted because the country was “moving through the Omicron wave”.

Boris Johnson said: “So what we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.”

Mr Shapps said: “We promised we wouldn’t keep these measures in place a day longer than was necessary and it’s obvious to me now that border testing for vaccinated travellers has outlived its usefulness, and we’re therefore scrapping all travel tests for vaccinated people.

“Not only making travel much easier but also, of course, saving about £100 per family on visits abroad, providing certainty to passengers, to carriers and (the) vital tourism sector for the spring and the summer seasons.”

And he added this would help “ensure that 2022 is the year in which restrictions on travel, on lockdowns and limits on people’s lives are firmly placed in the past”.

(PA Graphics)
The changes will come into effect from 4am on February 11 – in time for the half-term holiday.

easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren welcomed the news and said: “We believe testing for travel should now firmly become a thing of the past.

“It is clear travel restrictions did not materially slow the spread of Omicron in the UK and so it is important that there are no more knee-jerk reactions to future variants.”

Christophe Mathieu, chief executive of Brittany Ferries, said: “As the barriers to travel come down, demand goes up.

“Reservations for spring and summer holidays are roaring ahead, but this latest news means we can expect demand to soar for the February half-term.

“Let us hope we can put the last of the lockdown obstacles behind us and make 2022 a comeback year to remember.”

(PA Graphics)
Tim Alderslade, chief executive of airline industry body Airlines UK, said the announcement was “a landmark day for passengers, businesses and UK plc”.

Mr Shapps also confirmed that 12 to 15-year-olds in England will be able to prove their vaccination status via the digital NHS pass for international outbound travel.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Shapps said: “Under-18s will continue to be treated as eligible fully-vaccinated passengers, which means they will not face any tests at the UK border.

“Today, I am pleased to confirm that from February 3, 12 to 15-year-olds in England will be able to prove their vaccination status via the digital NHS pass for international outbound travel.”

Mr Shapps also told MPs the UK is also set to recognise vaccine certificates from 16 further nations.

He said reconnecting to key markets will not only “boost” the UK economy but also help the aviation industry to “take back to the skies”.

