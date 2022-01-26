Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nine in 10 young teenagers in UK likely to have Covid-19 antibodies

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 10:33 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 11:35 am
Owen Morrison, 15, receives a Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin at the Glasgow Central Mosque (Jane Barlow/PA)
Around nine in 10 young teenagers in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, new analysis suggests.

The estimates, which are for children aged 12 to 15, range from 88.0% in Wales to 91.7% in Scotland, with 90.9% in England and 90.7% in Northern Ireland.

It is the first time figures have been published for this age group.

The presence of coronavirus antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

Antibodies then remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point where tests can no longer detect them.

(PA Graphics)

The figures have been calculated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning January 3 2022.

The very high level of antibodies among young teenagers reflects both the prevalence of coronavirus in this age group in recent months and also the impact of the vaccination programme.

First doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been available for 12 to 15-year-olds since September 2021, with jabs being offered in schools as well as local vaccination centres.

Second doses are now being rolled out to this age group.

The ONS said said there is a “clear pattern” between vaccination and testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies but “the detection of antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection given by vaccination”.

A person’s immune response is affected by a number of factors, including health conditions and age.

Antibody levels are expected to decrease over time “irrespective of vaccination or natural infection”, especially when exposure to the virus is reduced, because our bodies stop making antibodies when they are not needed, the ONS added.

Estimates of Covid-19 antibodies for children aged eight to 11 have also been published for the first time.

These are much lower than the estimates for 12 to 15-year-olds, ranging from 37.9% in Northern Ireland to 60.1% in Scotland, with 58.8% in England and 53.3% in Wales.

Only a very small number of children under 12 are likely to have received any Covid-19 vaccine, with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommending just last month that five to 11-year-olds in clinically vulnerable groups should now be offered two doses, delivered eight weeks apart.

All ONS estimates are for people in private households and are subject to uncertainty, given they are based on samples that are part of the wider population.

