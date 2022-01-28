Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antiviral pill for high risk Covid patients to be rolled out

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 12:59 pm
A new antiviral drug is being rolled out across the NHS for Covid patients at high risk of serious illness (PA)
An antiviral pill for those most at risk of serious Covid-19 will be rolled out on the NHS from next month, the Government has announced.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the UK’s second antiviral, PF-07321332+ritonavir, will be made available to thousands of people with weakened immune systems from February 10, with the aim of saving lives.

Clinical studies have suggested the drug, which is made by Pfizer and also known as Paxlovid, can cut the risk of hospital admission or death by 88% if given in the first five days of symptoms.

It is especially important for people with weakened immune systems who may not get maximum protection from vaccines.

People considered to be at highest risk include those who are immunocompromised, cancer patients and those with Down’s Syndrome.

One other antiviral, molnupiravir, and the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab are already being given to high-risk patients, with nearly 10,000 people treated to date.

Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new treatment could potentially save ‘thousands of lives’ (Henry Nicolls/PA)

According to the DHSC, the UK has procured more antivirals per head than any other country in Europe, with more than 4.98 million courses ordered so far.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our pharmaceutical defences are crucial as we learn to live with Covid-19 and the UK is leading the way, especially when it comes to the use of cutting-edge antivirals.

“This is an important milestone – especially as Paxlovid has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death for vulnerable patients by 88%, meaning potentially thousands of lives could be saved.”

People in the highest risk groups have already been informed by the NHS if they have a condition that will make them eligible to receive the treatments.

The UK Heath Security Agency has also sent priority PCR tests to around 1.3 million people so they can access the treatments as soon as possible after symptoms begin.

It comes as recruitment continues for the Panoramic study into the use of molnupiravir.

Anyone over the age of 50 or between 18 to 49 with certain underlying health conditions can sign up to the study as soon as they receive a positive PCR or lateral flow test result.

