Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours;

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests;

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 226 (60%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 150 (40%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 3,667 new cases in the seven days to January 24 – the equivalent of 2,018.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,615.0 for the seven days to January 17.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 1,422.0 to 1,984.5, with 4,311 new cases.

Lisburn & Castlereagh, also in Northern Ireland, has the third highest rate, up from 1,196.3 to 1,841.6, with 2,697 new cases.

Peterborough in Cambridgeshire has the highest rate in England (1,757.9, up from 1,606.4); Newport has the highest rate in Wales (889.8, up from 683.3); and Aberdeen City has the highest rate in Scotland (581.5, down from 601.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Lisburn & Castlereagh (up from 1,196.3 to 1,841.6)

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,422.0 to 1,984.5)

Ards & North Down (1,107.6 to 1,657.5)

Woking (1,208.9 to 1,686.9)

Wokingham (1,106.1 to 1,579.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 17.

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 2018.5, (3667), 1615.0, (2934)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1984.5, (4311), 1422.0, (3089)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1841.6, (2697), 1196.3, (1752)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 1757.9, (3562), 1606.4, (3255)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1727.2, (2483), 1305.0, (1876)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 1691.9, (2116), 1271.4, (1590)

Woking, South-east England, 1686.9, (1687), 1208.9, (1209)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1657.5, (2686), 1107.6, (1795)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1645.8, (2295), 1262.2, (1760)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 1600.5, (2384), 1412.5, (2104)

Northampton, East Midlands, 1580.1, (3544), 1294.3, (2903)

Wokingham, South-east England, 1579.8, (2748), 1106.1, (1924)

Corby, East Midlands, 1546.8, (1130), 1212.8, (886)

Bedford, Eastern England, 1505.0, (2629), 1328.7, (2321)

Oxford, South-east England, 1504.1, (2280), 1157.1, (1754)

Reading, South-east England, 1501.8, (2408), 1305.4, (2093)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1493.8, (5117), 1201.0, (4114)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1480.8, (2685), 1475.3, (2675)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 1457.8, (1376), 1251.2, (1181)

Watford, Eastern England, 1453.1, (1404), 1273.0, (1230)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1440.6, (2318), 1017.4, (1637)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1427.8, (2538), 1085.7, (1930)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1396.7, (3774), 1223.9, (3307)

Waverley, South-east England, 1358.3, (1719), 981.4, (1242)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1351.4, (1678), 1067.1, (1325)

Slough, South-east England, 1332.4, (1993), 1268.9, (1898)

Luton, Eastern England, 1331.9, (2844), 1256.0, (2682)

Worcester, West Midlands, 1315.5, (1319), 1112.1, (1115)

Darlington, North-east England, 1306.3, (1403), 1446.9, (1554)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 1305.6, (1349), 1057.8, (1093)

Swindon, South-west England, 1297.1, (2891), 1136.0, (2532)

Fenland, Eastern England, 1294.1, (1321), 1151.1, (1175)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1292.1, (1444), 1038.9, (1161)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1292.0, (1165), 961.5, (867)

Kettering, East Midlands, 1286.6, (1315), 1105.6, (1130)

Torbay, South-west England, 1286.2, (1752), 1161.4, (1582)

Gloucester, South-west England, 1282.9, (1664), 994.5, (1290)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1282.0, (1768), 971.6, (1340)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1280.5, (1937), 1082.1, (1637)

Rugby, West Midlands, 1271.6, (1407), 1258.9, (1393)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1271.1, (1537), 1293.4, (1564)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 1266.6, (1265), 1027.3, (1026)

County Durham, North-east England, 1263.8, (6738), 1378.2, (7348)

Cherwell, South-east England, 1255.2, (1906), 1057.7, (1606)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1254.3, (1897), 981.9, (1485)

South Holland, East Midlands, 1244.6, (1193), 1166.3, (1118)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1242.5, (995), 1153.8, (924)

Crawley, South-east England, 1241.2, (1396), 971.8, (1093)

Melton, East Midlands, 1231.7, (633), 1077.9, (554)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 1225.4, (2428), 1006.9, (1995)

Warwick, West Midlands, 1223.5, (1773), 1024.1, (1484)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 1219.7, (2408), 1381.3, (2727)

Runnymede, South-east England, 1214.5, (1097), 975.3, (881)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1208.5, (1078), 994.4, (887)

Broadland, Eastern England, 1206.7, (1592), 1061.9, (1401)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1205.1, (1271), 1126.4, (1188)

St Albans, Eastern England, 1204.1, (1798), 825.8, (1233)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1202.5, (2132), 994.3, (1763)

Exeter, South-west England, 1198.5, (1598), 898.5, (1198)

Dudley, West Midlands, 1195.2, (3853), 1206.1, (3888)

Hounslow, London, 1192.6, (3241), 1186.7, (3225)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1192.0, (6521), 1000.8, (5475)

Winchester, South-east England, 1192.0, (1501), 1034.7, (1303)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1186.6, (1115), 997.2, (937)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 1181.8, (1607), 1020.0, (1387)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1176.8, (3020), 1232.6, (3163)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1174.7, (1135), 853.8, (825)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1174.4, (1165), 990.9, (983)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 1170.9, (1450), 910.9, (1128)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 1163.4, (1571), 907.9, (1226)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 1161.0, (1593), 1000.6, (1373)

Horsham, South-east England, 1160.3, (1688), 917.0, (1334)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1159.3, (1535), 941.1, (1246)

Adur, South-east England, 1156.0, (742), 955.0, (613)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1150.7, (1361), 1067.8, (1263)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 1145.2, (1493), 1196.6, (1560)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 1140.7, (1724), 1582.1, (2391)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1140.6, (1408), 858.7, (1060)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1139.4, (3351), 997.3, (2933)

Plymouth, South-west England, 1134.9, (2983), 986.5, (2593)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1134.2, (2196), 799.0, (1547)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 1126.3, (3706), 1235.4, (4065)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 1124.6, (1305), 841.1, (976)

Southampton, South-east England, 1123.1, (2840), 963.7, (2437)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1122.3, (1813), 1064.7, (1720)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1121.9, (1067), 963.2, (916)

Solihull, West Midlands, 1121.0, (2438), 1022.1, (2223)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1120.2, (642), 1090.5, (625)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1117.2, (905), 941.9, (763)

Harborough, East Midlands, 1116.8, (1067), 955.7, (913)

Daventry, East Midlands, 1116.7, (971), 982.2, (854)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 1116.3, (858), 1087.6, (836)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1114.1, (1695), 957.7, (1457)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 1111.5, (1457), 942.9, (1236)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1111.1, (1061), 817.9, (781)

Hillingdon, London, 1110.6, (3432), 1091.2, (3372)

Worthing, South-east England, 1109.0, (1228), 945.6, (1047)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 1106.5, (1107), 1085.5, (1086)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1105.8, (5995), 1289.7, (6992)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1102.3, (1577), 877.2, (1255)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1101.0, (1583), 922.9, (1327)

Harrow, London, 1099.7, (2775), 1077.5, (2719)

Sunderland, North-east England, 1097.4, (3049), 1506.2, (4185)

Ealing, London, 1091.6, (3715), 1118.3, (3806)

Stafford, West Midlands, 1091.0, (1504), 991.6, (1367)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1089.9, (1002), 1010.5, (929)

Barnet, London, 1087.2, (4338), 1060.4, (4231)

Redditch, West Midlands, 1083.3, (927), 1002.7, (858)

Boston, East Midlands, 1081.4, (766), 993.8, (704)

North Somerset, South-west England, 1081.3, (2331), 908.3, (1958)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 1081.3, (1937), 941.2, (1686)

Hart, South-east England, 1080.9, (1055), 740.7, (723)

Chichester, South-east England, 1079.8, (1312), 781.8, (950)

Northumberland, North-east England, 1079.6, (3496), 1285.6, (4163)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 1079.0, (2853), 1196.6, (3164)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 1078.2, (2252), 1369.3, (2860)

Gateshead, North-east England, 1077.5, (2176), 1279.5, (2584)

Norwich, Eastern England, 1076.1, (1530), 1018.4, (1448)

Test Valley, South-east England, 1075.0, (1367), 993.2, (1263)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1074.3, (8581), 1198.6, (9574)

Torridge, South-west England, 1071.0, (736), 787.3, (541)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 1067.7, (1027), 897.2, (863)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 1064.6, (1687), 867.1, (1374)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1064.5, (572), 1153.9, (620)

Dover, South-east England, 1062.3, (1259), 959.4, (1137)

Braintree, Eastern England, 1062.1, (1626), 894.2, (1369)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 1061.1, (1438), 918.7, (1245)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1054.8, (3036), 937.1, (2697)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1054.8, (1888), 931.9, (1668)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1053.2, (2637), 850.7, (2130)

Walsall, West Midlands, 1053.0, (3019), 1244.4, (3568)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1052.0, (2726), 1150.0, (2980)

Swale, South-east England, 1050.9, (1587), 837.0, (1264)

Carlisle, North-west England, 1050.5, (1140), 1202.5, (1305)

Harlow, Eastern England, 1047.2, (914), 1083.9, (946)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1045.5, (1386), 855.4, (1134)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 1045.2, (915), 859.0, (752)

Merton, London, 1040.4, (2148), 977.0, (2017)

Coventry, West Midlands, 1040.4, (3947), 1122.1, (4257)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 1039.0, (1468), 1412.7, (1996)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 1038.0, (3569), 1011.6, (3478)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 1036.9, (973), 1376.9, (1292)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1036.5, (3024), 856.2, (2498)

Gravesham, South-east England, 1033.8, (1105), 871.9, (932)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1030.5, (1538), 899.9, (1343)

Arun, South-east England, 1028.4, (1657), 765.3, (1233)

Rother, South-east England, 1025.7, (992), 736.2, (712)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 1022.7, (3138), 1351.6, (4147)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1022.4, (1034), 1236.9, (1251)

Fareham, South-east England, 1021.2, (1188), 859.6, (1000)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 1020.1, (1197), 911.1, (1069)

South Hams, South-west England, 1018.8, (896), 780.0, (686)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1018.6, (934), 998.9, (916)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 1015.1, (1393), 1291.3, (1772)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1014.1, (3172), 1054.7, (3299)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 1012.9, (1070), 988.3, (1044)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1012.7, (1138), 1057.2, (1188)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1011.4, (1572), 766.9, (1192)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1011.2, (1017), 1085.8, (1092)

Pendle, North-west England, 1010.4, (931), 1236.1, (1139)

Lewes, South-east England, 1006.5, (1042), 766.0, (793)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 1005.9, (1520), 1083.3, (1637)

Leicester, East Midlands, 1003.9, (3554), 1106.4, (3917)

Hastings, South-east England, 1002.7, (928), 881.6, (816)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 1000.4, (1450), 963.1, (1396)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 999.9, (1095), 820.0, (898)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 999.8, (3866), 1001.6, (3873)

Bristol, South-west England, 998.1, (4650), 903.5, (4209)

Ashford, South-east England, 996.8, (1306), 874.7, (1146)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 993.5, (1423), 844.8, (1210)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 993.2, (1041), 1049.5, (1100)

Gosport, South-east England, 992.0, (840), 852.6, (722)

Maidstone, South-east England, 991.7, (1717), 832.3, (1441)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 990.5, (825), 820.0, (683)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 988.3, (1281), 947.5, (1228)

Colchester, Eastern England, 988.3, (1949), 792.1, (1562)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 988.0, (4980), 786.0, (3962)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 987.1, (1035), 867.8, (910)

Sutton, London, 986.0, (2048), 910.9, (1892)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 984.1, (1035), 849.1, (893)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 978.6, (5766), 1038.7, (6120)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 977.8, (4315), 1132.6, (4998)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 976.5, (1518), 828.5, (1288)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 974.5, (989), 1126.3, (1143)

Havant, South-east England, 968.0, (1223), 831.9, (1051)

Babergh, Eastern England, 965.1, (895), 902.6, (837)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 962.7, (1145), 747.4, (889)

East Devon, South-west England, 958.9, (1420), 758.4, (1123)

Stroud, South-west England, 957.0, (1157), 736.1, (890)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 952.8, (1646), 1018.2, (1759)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 952.5, (2045), 890.6, (1912)

Preston, North-west England, 952.5, (1373), 1207.1, (1740)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 952.3, (839), 917.1, (808)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 951.7, (3097), 845.7, (2752)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 949.9, (1153), 735.7, (893)

Rutland, East Midlands, 946.2, (383), 1072.2, (434)

Breckland, Eastern England, 945.8, (1336), 849.5, (1200)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 945.5, (1148), 927.4, (1126)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 945.3, (751), 711.2, (565)

Burnley, North-west England, 944.7, (844), 1169.6, (1045)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 943.7, (1115), 953.9, (1127)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 940.1, (1688), 776.4, (1394)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 940.1, (872), 867.8, (805)

Derby, East Midlands, 937.3, (2407), 898.7, (2308)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 937.0, (1074), 829.6, (951)

Bromley, London, 936.7, (3117), 793.7, (2641)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 934.8, (536), 886.0, (508)

North Devon, South-west England, 934.1, (917), 851.6, (836)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 933.6, (1970), 852.1, (1798)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 933.3, (3705), 797.3, (3165)

Halton, North-west England, 932.5, (1210), 1058.1, (1373)

Blaby, East Midlands, 927.9, (946), 988.7, (1008)

Guildford, South-east England, 926.5, (1393), 791.5, (1190)

Basildon, Eastern England, 923.4, (1732), 826.4, (1550)

Tameside, North-west England, 922.9, (2096), 1069.1, (2428)

South Somerset, South-west England, 920.0, (1552), 783.7, (1322)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 919.1, (1005), 1059.0, (1158)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 918.5, (1378), 1246.4, (1870)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 917.4, (1462), 1033.5, (1647)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 915.3, (1134), 753.1, (933)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 913.9, (10423), 1059.5, (12084)

South Ribble, North-west England, 911.0, (1012), 1058.6, (1176)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 909.0, (1922), 1146.4, (2424)

Canterbury, South-east England, 904.3, (1508), 773.0, (1289)

Medway, South-east England, 902.0, (2518), 797.8, (2227)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 901.3, (980), 923.3, (1004)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 901.2, (785), 673.9, (587)

Chorley, North-west England, 901.0, (1071), 1164.3, (1384)

Thanet, South-east England, 900.6, (1274), 809.4, (1145)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 894.5, (2219), 1154.5, (2864)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 891.3, (1010), 815.4, (924)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 890.1, (1677), 939.9, (1771)

Newport, Wales, 889.8, (1392), 683.3, (1069)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 889.3, (3052), 963.0, (3305)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 887.6, (2352), 1001.6, (2654)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 884.2, (1005), 953.7, (1084)

Wirral, North-west England, 884.0, (2867), 974.6, (3161)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 877.7, (3086), 1078.0, (3790)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 875.1, (1002), 889.1, (1018)

Brent, London, 873.8, (2864), 1004.7, (3293)

Tandridge, South-east England, 873.0, (773), 762.4, (675)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 872.8, (1602), 927.3, (1702)

Blackpool, North-west England, 872.2, (1207), 1112.9, (1540)

Wealden, South-east England, 871.4, (1418), 713.4, (1161)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 869.2, (1160), 785.2, (1048)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 867.8, (568), 1038.9, (680)

Wandsworth, London, 865.2, (2853), 859.5, (2834)

Redbridge, London, 864.7, (2643), 880.7, (2692)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 861.6, (780), 619.7, (561)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 859.3, (1058), 823.5, (1014)

Dorset, South-west England, 845.7, (3212), 668.0, (2537)

Gedling, East Midlands, 843.2, (997), 755.2, (893)

Fylde, North-west England, 838.6, (681), 1006.0, (817)

Maldon, Eastern England, 834.8, (546), 726.3, (475)

Havering, London, 833.7, (2173), 810.3, (2112)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 829.5, (673), 1110.5, (901)

Tendring, Eastern England, 827.3, (1219), 692.9, (1021)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 826.8, (1255), 693.7, (1053)

Lancaster, North-west England, 825.0, (1222), 887.8, (1315)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 821.3, (1054), 878.9, (1128)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 816.9, (1604), 828.6, (1627)

New Forest, South-east England, 816.0, (1466), 706.9, (1270)

Trafford, North-west England, 812.4, (1930), 866.2, (2058)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 810.5, (659), 931.1, (757)

Warrington, North-west England, 806.1, (1688), 948.9, (1987)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 805.7, (793), 879.8, (866)

Dartford, South-east England, 804.9, (918), 876.8, (1000)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 801.5, (4613), 672.4, (3870)

West Devon, South-west England, 790.9, (444), 678.7, (381)

Stockport, North-west England, 788.2, (2319), 793.7, (2335)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 786.4, (825), 768.3, (806)

Wigan, North-west England, 780.4, (2581), 828.2, (2739)

Waltham Forest, London, 780.0, (2160), 769.5, (2131)

Rochdale, North-west England, 778.9, (1742), 934.5, (2090)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 773.3, (516), 896.2, (598)

Bury, North-west England, 770.8, (1470), 952.2, (1816)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 769.6, (1093), 753.4, (1070)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 764.3, (1397), 755.6, (1381)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 763.7, (1198), 818.5, (1284)

Eden, North-west England, 762.7, (410), 727.4, (391)

Mendip, South-west England, 758.5, (882), 723.2, (841)

Cotswold, South-west England, 757.8, (684), 685.8, (619)

Bolton, North-west England, 757.7, (2184), 967.6, (2789)

Wyre, North-west England, 756.2, (855), 885.3, (1001)

Islington, London, 755.3, (1874), 740.8, (1838)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 753.1, (1322), 867.1, (1522)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 749.6, (2527), 795.3, (2681)

Manchester, North-west England, 749.4, (4165), 888.0, (4935)

Lewisham, London, 743.8, (2271), 738.3, (2254)

Knowsley, North-west England, 738.6, (1126), 863.9, (1317)

Croydon, London, 734.2, (2853), 748.9, (2910)

Greenwich, London, 731.7, (2115), 768.1, (2220)

Haringey, London, 728.7, (1941), 822.2, (2190)

St. Helens, North-west England, 725.6, (1314), 901.7, (1633)

Camden, London, 723.0, (2021), 714.1, (1996)

Bexley, London, 720.8, (1797), 718.8, (1792)

Salford, North-west England, 714.9, (1878), 915.5, (2405)

Rossendale, North-west England, 714.0, (510), 970.2, (693)

High Peak, East Midlands, 710.3, (658), 688.7, (638)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 709.5, (1519), 741.7, (1588)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 706.2, (438), 878.7, (545)

Sefton, North-west England, 704.2, (1943), 834.0, (2301)

Rochford, Eastern England, 703.0, (616), 623.1, (546)

Copeland, North-west England, 699.6, (476), 902.4, (614)

Tower Hamlets, London, 699.5, (2322), 768.4, (2551)

Southwark, London, 694.0, (2221), 728.7, (2332)

Allerdale, North-west England, 690.0, (675), 928.1, (908)

Oldham, North-west England, 686.4, (1631), 866.1, (2058)

Liverpool, North-west England, 679.2, (3399), 802.2, (4015)

Lambeth, London, 673.7, (2168), 747.0, (2404)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 666.5, (881), 710.4, (939)

Enfield, London, 664.3, (2216), 696.1, (2322)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 664.2, (481), 553.7, (401)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 663.3, (696), 778.6, (817)

Westminster, London, 659.6, (1780), 759.7, (2050)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 655.5, (1246), 581.4, (1105)

Hackney and City of London, London, 652.0, (1903), 790.1, (2306)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 648.6, (663), 712.2, (728)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 648.6, (633), 712.1, (695)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 646.5, (920), 621.2, (884)

Erewash, East Midlands, 638.2, (736), 639.9, (738)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 638.2, (355), 643.5, (358)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 634.4, (490), 581.3, (449)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 627.2, (808), 700.9, (903)

Cardiff, Wales, 622.4, (2298), 533.0, (1968)

Torfaen, Wales, 608.4, (577), 459.8, (436)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 600.5, (867), 573.5, (828)

Newham, London, 596.7, (2120), 727.3, (2584)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 582.5, (352), 592.5, (358)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 581.5, (1332), 601.6, (1378)

Swansea, Wales, 581.2, (1433), 550.8, (1358)

Falkirk, Scotland, 578.0, (928), 642.8, (1032)

Fife, Scotland, 576.5, (2157), 618.8, (2315)

Wrexham, Wales, 571.8, (778), 499.8, (680)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 567.0, (397), 624.1, (437)

Caerphilly, Wales, 566.8, (1030), 504.0, (916)

Dundee City, Scotland, 560.4, (834), 638.4, (950)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 555.7, (285), 649.2, (333)

Bridgend, Wales, 554.4, (818), 465.0, (686)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 549.2, (743), 374.7, (507)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 521.6, (2752), 580.9, (3065)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 518.1, (787), 588.5, (894)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 517.4, (497), 514.3, (494)

Midlothian, Scotland, 499.2, (465), 563.6, (525)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 498.3, (739), 474.7, (704)

West Lothian, Scotland, 490.2, (901), 498.9, (917)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 489.7, (1571), 626.2, (2009)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 484.1, (1171), 464.7, (1124)

Moray, Scotland, 466.0, (446), 445.1, (426)

East Lothian, Scotland, 461.5, (498), 683.0, (737)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 459.2, (515), 420.9, (472)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 455.5, (351), 564.5, (435)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 451.7, (399), 525.2, (464)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 449.8, (547), 531.3, (646)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 446.4, (1164), 518.1, (1351)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 441.6, (2807), 583.7, (3710)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 438.2, (1495), 520.6, (1776)

Angus, Scotland, 435.2, (504), 543.9, (630)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 427.6, (767), 531.2, (953)

Denbighshire, Wales, 427.3, (413), 381.7, (369)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 423.0, (460), 492.0, (535)

Stirling, Scotland, 409.2, (385), 440.1, (414)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 406.0, (545), 522.9, (702)

Highland, Scotland, 404.4, (952), 505.0, (1189)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 387.5, (331), 421.4, (360)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 386.7, (368), 440.3, (419)

Powys, Wales, 372.1, (495), 253.3, (337)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 370.0, (469), 350.3, (444)

Flintshire, Wales, 355.1, (557), 322.0, (505)

Conwy, Wales, 335.9, (397), 430.7, (509)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 319.4, (225), 363.4, (256)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 293.3, (338), 367.9, (424)

Gwynedd, Wales, 270.0, (338), 270.0, (338)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 256.6, (68), 400.0, (106)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 241.1, (54), 192.0, (43)

Ceredigion, Wales, 226.4, (165), 268.9, (196)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 61.2, (14), 65.6, (15)