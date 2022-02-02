Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hormone replacement therapy ‘could be made available over the counter’

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 2:25 am
Medication used to treat menopause symptoms will not need prescription if the proposal is adopted. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Medication used to treat menopause symptoms will not need prescription if the proposal is adopted. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) will reportedly ​be made available over the counter depending on the outcome of a consultation.

The Daily Telegraph said health watchdogs are expected to propose a reclassification of the medication, which would allow women to access it in a pharmacy without a prescription.

It is not known at this stage exactly which HRT product will be part of the proposal. The medication is used to offset the symptoms of menopause.

Close-up image of a woman taking a drug tablet
It is not known at this stage exactly which HRT product will be part of the proposal. (Julien Behal/PA)

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We understand that for some women menopause symptoms can have a significant impact on their quality of life, and we are committed to improving the care and support they receive.

“That’s why we’re developing the first ever government-led Women’s Health Strategy, informed by women’s lived experience.

“Menopause, including improving access to Hormone Replacement Therapy, will be a priority under the Strategy.”

The Government recently made moves to increase the accessibility of the medication.

In October it was announced that the cost of repeat prescriptions for HRT would be significantly reduced in England.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal