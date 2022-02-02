Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suffering health problems in midlife ‘more than doubles risk of dementia’

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 11:31 pm
Lowering high blood pressure is one of the ways that middle-aged people could stave off dementia, research suggests (PA)
Suffering two or more chronic health problems in midlife more than doubles the risk of dementia, new research suggests.

Illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart failure, depression, liver disease, stroke, arthritis and cancer all impact on the risk of mental decline, the study found.

The new research, published in the BMJ medical journal, found that the risk is greater when these sorts of conditions develop at a younger age (mid-50s) rather than later in life.

Every five year younger age onset for the conditions up to the age 70 also pushed the risk of dementia up by 18%.

For the study, experts looked at those having two or more chronic health conditions when people were aged 55, 60, 65 and 70.

From the group of 10,095 British men and women taking part in the Whitehall II Study, 7% had two or more conditions aged 55, rising to 32% at age 70.

Overall, 639 cases of dementia occurred over a typical 32 year follow-up.

After adjusting for factors such as socio-economic status, diet and lifestyle, having two or more conditions aged 55 pushed up the risk of dementia almost two-and-a-half times, compared to people with none.

Meanwhile, developing two or more conditions between the ages of 60 and 65 was associated with a 1.5-fold higher risk.

For those with three or more chronic conditions aged 55, there was around a five-fold higher risk of dementia.

The risk fell dramatically if people were aged 70 before they developed chronic health conditions.

The experts, including from University College London (UCL), said: “Given the lack of effective treatment for dementia and its personal and societal implications, finding targets for prevention of dementia is imperative.

“These findings highlight the role of prevention and management of chronic diseases over the course of adulthood to mitigate adverse outcomes in old age.”

All the people in the research were aged 35 to 55 at the start of the Whitehall II Study (from 1985 to 1988).

Dr Rosa Sancho, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “One in three people born today will go on to develop dementia in their lifetime.

“Age, genetics, and lifestyle are all risk factors for developing the condition, but we know age is also a major risk factor for the development of other health conditions.

“Large, long-term studies like this are good for highlighting links, but we need research to explore the mechanisms between individual conditions.

“It is important to properly manage long-term health conditions and people who have concerns about any aspect of their health should speak to their GP.

“We do know that it’s never too early or too late in life to take action on brain health and there are things we can do to reduce our risk of dementia.

“This includes not smoking, only drinking in moderation, staying mentally and physically active, eating a balanced diet, and keeping cholesterol and blood pressure levels in check can all help to keep our brains healthy as we age.”

