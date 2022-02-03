Concerns raised that ‘millions’ of Covid vaccine doses could go to waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Concerns raised that ‘millions’ of Covid vaccine doses could go to waste

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 3:55 pm
Concerns have been raised that unused vaccine doses (Danny Lawson/PA)
Concerns have been raised that “millions” of coronavirus vaccine doses could go to waste in England.

It has been reported that up to 3.5 million doses could be binned, but NHS England (NHSE) said it expects the figure to be “significantly less” than this – although it did not give an exact number.

The Health Service Journal (HSJ) quoted an unnamed source in primary care saying there had been “way too much stock” put in the system, perhaps even “double what was needed”.

On advice from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the NHS has agreed with manufacturers to an extension of the shelf-life of some vaccine batches – namely by two weeks for Pfizer and by 30 days for Moderna.

After the booster ramp-up at the end of last year in the face of the spread of the Omicron variant, NHSE said extra supplies had been provided to vaccine sites “based on their expected demand and doses requested”.

The HSJ said its source in primary care had said they are now likely to have to throw out more than half their stocks.

They told the publication: “We’ve been told we can extend for two weeks but that’s delaying the inevitable.

“The scale of the surplus exceeds several months of demand… the logistics pumped way too much stock into the system, double what was needed if we are representative.”

Alena Ivanova, from campaign organisation Global Justice Now, said: “Just two weeks ago, the Government told MPs that the UK does not stockpile vaccines. The appalling scale of this waste shows that was pure fiction.

“This is exactly why lower income countries want to manufacture their own Covid-19 vaccines, an outcome which the UK has repeatedly blocked. The British Government would rather let millions of doses go to waste than allow fair vaccine access for the global south.”

The NHS has agreed with the manufacturers to an extension of the shelf-life of some vaccine batches (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ms Ivanova was referring to comments made by Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford last month where she said: “The UK does not stockpile Covid-19 vaccines.

“We manage our supply chain very carefully, ensuring that vaccine doses are used and have an impact as quickly as possible, either in the UK or beyond.”

NHSE urged those who have not yet got their booster, perhaps due to having to wait the recommended period of time after having had the virus, to come forward in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson said: “Following the Prime Minister’s call for all adults to be offered a booster vaccine by the end of December, the NHS gave additional supply to sites based on their expected demand and doses requested, with more than 14 million jabs given in December alone.

“The NHS continues to encourage people to come forward – particularly those who were unable to get their booster because they tested positive for Covid-19 in line with JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) advice.”

