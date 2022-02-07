Pain charity aims to expand after winning Scottish Government cash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity which helps the one in five people who suffer from chronic pain is seeking to expand its services across the country after winning Scottish Government backing for the first time.

Professor Sonia Cottom, director of Pain Association Scotland, told how the condition can impact on people’s work and lives, leaving the feeling “isolated, depressed and anxious”.

While she said one in five people will suffer from chronic pain – defined as being pain that lasts three months or more – Prof Cottom said that was “just the tip of the iceberg”.

With the number getting help from NHS clinics lower than it was before the coronavirus pandemic, the charity is working to help people self manage their condition.

Professor Sonia Cottom highlighted the need to ‘alleviate the backlog of referrals for pain services’ in the wake of the pandemic (Pain Association Scotland/PA)

Official figures showed in the the three months covering July to September last year 1,900 Scots were seen at an NHS chronic pain clinic – a drop of 9% from the previous quarter and less than the average of 3,000 a quarter that were seen in 2019 prior to Covid.

But after receiving a share of a £240,000 funding pot from the Scottish Government, Pain Association Scotland has contacted 1,258 community pharmacies, and is working with them to highlight its services to those receiving prescriptions for chronic pain.

Meanwhile, a new five-week online course is getting under way in February to help people better manage their condition.

Professor Cottom said: “In the wake of the pandemic we appreciate the need to alleviate the backlog of referrals for pain services and after all these years this is an opportunity to get self-management integrated better into primary care, so people are offered this as an initial first step to help manage their pain.”

She stated: “Chronic pain can be severe and can have a massive impact on people’s lives, their work, their family, and can leave people isolated, depressed and anxious.

“Over one in five people suffer chronic pain, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Over the last 33 years, Pain Association has “pioneered the development and delivery of self-management “, she said, adding that while sessions are not a cure for pain they can help people deal with associated problems such as stress and poor sleep, helping them to live better.

Speaking about the sessions Prof Cottom said: “There are no waiting lists, and they are free to attend.”

Peter McCarron is now well enough to enjoy walks with his dog (Pain Association Scotland/PA)

Peter McCarron, 61, from Kelty, Fife, was left in chronic pain after suffering a shattered pelvis in an industrial accident 18 months ago.

Prior to contacting Pain Association, he was taking 16 tablets a day, but is now well enough to enjoy walks with his dog.

He said: “If it wasn’t for Pain Association I’d still be on crutches. I would absolutely encourage anyone with chronic pain to contact them. I wouldn’t have the life I have today without it.”