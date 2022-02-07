Woman still waiting for surgery from NHS backlog feels ‘scared’ for her future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman still waiting for surgery from NHS backlog feels ‘scared’ for her future

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 11:29 pm
Embargoed to 0001 Monday January 24 File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward. Health unions are calling for an inflation-busting pay rise to tackle the NHS staffing crisis and A woman who has been partially deaf after having her treatment delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic has said she feels ‘scared’ for her future (PA)
A woman who has been partially deaf after having her treatment delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic has said she feels “scared” for her future.

Erin, from West Yorkshire, has been unable to work after developing an ear infection in the summer of 2019.

After six months of her ear bleeding and three courses of failed antibiotics, she was diagnosed with an aggressive Cholesteatoma, which is a skin-lined cyst that begins at the margin of the eardrum and invades the middle ear and mastoid.

Over two years on, the 29-year-old is still waiting for surgery and has lost the hearing in her left ear.

The former bar manager had to leave her job after becoming too ill to work and said she now feels as though she’s “lost hope”.

She told the PA news agency: “I haven’t been able to live a normal life.

“I’ve developed a serious anxiety disorder and haven’t had any help adjusting to being deaf.

“Another effect of it is that I have vertigo so it means I can be bed-bound for most of the week.

“I haven’t been able to work since I became ill which has been hard for me as I enjoy working and I was good at my job.”

Throughout the pandemic, some surgeries have been postponed to help ease the pressure on NHS services.

However, this has resulted in a backlog of patients who are still waiting for treatment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre
Boris Johnson said during a visit to a hospital in Maidstone with Rishi Sunak, right, the Government has set ‘tough targets’ to deal with the backlog (Gareth Fuller/PANHS hospital ward

Erin is currently waiting to have a mastoidectomy to remove the bone behind her left ear but said she has “no idea” when her surgery could be.

She said: “I understand that the world is in crisis and that it took priority.

“But every night scared I’m not going to wake up, I can’t plan for my future.

“I’ve lost everything I ever gained through years of hard work.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Government is setting “tough targets” for dealing with the NHS backlog in England.

But ministers faced criticism for not releasing the full national recovery plan for dealing with the backlog in hospitals, which many had expected to be published that day.

