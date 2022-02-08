Chris Whitty tells NHS staff it is their professional responsibility to get jabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Chris Whitty tells NHS staff it is their professional responsibility to get jabs

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:59 am
Chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty has written to NHS staff to tell them it is their professional responsibility to get vaccinated (Leon Neal/PA)
Chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty has written to NHS staff to tell them it is their professional responsibility to get vaccinated (Leon Neal/PA)

Professor Sir Chris Whitty has written to unvaccinated NHS staff telling them it is their professional responsibility to get vaccinated.

The chief medical officer for England tweeted out the letter on Tuesday, saying: “I have written to NHS colleagues about the professional responsibility to protect patients from Covid-19.

“This includes getting vaccinated, as the great majority have.”

It has also been signed by chief midwifery officer Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, chief nursing officer Ruth May, and NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis, among others.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the Commons last month that ministers plan to scrap a legal requirement for frontline NHS staff in England to be vaccinated against Covid.

He said ending the policy, which also affects social care staff, is now under consultation in light of the Omicron variant, which is less severe than the Delta variant.

In the letter, Sir Chris and others say that professional responsibility and legal mandate are separate things, adding: “Our professional responsibility is to get the Covid-19 vaccines as recommended, to protect our patients.

“At the same time, the vaccine protects us.

“The great majority of healthcare workers have already done so. We hope that those of you who have not will consider doing so now.”

