Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hospital’s patient redirection scheme hailed a success

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 9:37 pm
The accident and emergency department at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
The accident and emergency department at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A trial scheme in which some people attending accident and emergency are redirected from a busy hospital to other NHS services has been hailed a success.

Since December, a senior nurse and a GP have been outside the A&E department at Northwick Park Hospital, in north-west London, to advise people and find out if they require urgent care.

Each person is assessed and if they have minor illnesses they are redirected elsewhere, to GPs, pharmacies, self-care or other appropriate services outside the hospital.

The aim of the scheme is to help ease the strain on A&E and other hospital departments and save the NHS money.

A nurse and GP work from 11am to 7pm seven days a week and can refer patients for next-day care or same-day care up until 9pm.

NHS non-urgent case redirection scheme
Head of primary care at Harrow Health Samson Jebutu (left) and service manager Chani Patel (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The scheme has been created and run by Harrow Health, a not-for profit company fully owned by GPs in Harrow.

Since its launch on December 13, more than 1,700 patients have been redirected, with the highest total number of patients redirected in one day – 82 – on February 7.

Harrow Health chief executive Adam Mackintosh said the scheme was devised after the hospital saw a spike in numbers at the urgent treatment centre and the emergency department just before Christmas.

He said some patients who have minor illnesses have been arriving at hospital because they are guaranteed a face-to-face consultation at A&E.

He told the PA news agency: “Given the time that we’re in, access to primary care can be quite difficult for patients.

“So I think when they’re contacting a surgery, sometimes they’re being offered virtual consultations rather than face to face.

“I think there’s a general acceptance that if they go to the emergency department, they’re going to see somebody face to face and in person. That’s some of the reasons.

“Others are that it’s the path of least resistance, so you don’t have to telephone 111 and go through lots of questions.”

He added: “The trial been an excellent collaboration led by Harrow Health and supported by London Northwest Health Care Trust and the commissioners.

“They really have come together to work as a cohesive team. They’ve achieved their aim of separating out emergency care, urgent care and what can be dealt with as routine primary care within the community.

“The secret to this pilot really was to make sure that we had the back end support, so the additional primary care appointments on a Saturday or Sunday are available seven days a week.

NHS non-urgent case redirection scheme
The accident and emergency department at Northwick Park Hospital (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“There’s been an additional 65 appointments made available every day.”

The scheme has been funded by the Winter Access Fund, which is due to end next month.

“NHS commissioners are currently considering what what will happen post that time. I hope it continues, I certainly see a need for it,” Mr Mackintosh said.

He said there is a “wide discussion” at the moment with other hospitals over whether they will also launch a trial, with “most” hospitals in north-west London considering a similar scheme.

Dr Lily Wong, redirection lead GP, said: “It has been fantastic to be part of this new initiative.

“We have been able to provide advice, see and treat patients and re-direct many patients who’ve attended A&E with minor illnesses.

“It’s been a huge success as it has been a truly multi-organisational effort. Working alongside hospital colleagues to relieve A&E pressures has been very rewarding.”

