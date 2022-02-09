Consultation begins into ending mandatory jabs for health and social care staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Consultation begins into ending mandatory jabs for health and social care staff

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 2:29 pm
File photo dated 14/12/21 of a vaccinator preparing a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Liam McBurney/PA)
File photo dated 14/12/21 of a vaccinator preparing a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Liam McBurney/PA)

A week-long public consultation into revoking mandatory coronavirus vaccines for England’s health and social care workers has been launched by the Government.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is seeking views on its plans to abandon the requirement for frontline NHS and social care staff.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons last week that he believes it is “no longer proportionate” to require vaccination as a condition of deployment under law.

He said it is only right to review the policy, given that Delta has been replaced by the less severe Omicron as the dominant variant, and there is greater population protection.

Anti-vaccines protest
People take part in an anti-vaccines protest in London (PA)

The Government has been clear that, while it intends to revoke the policy, all health and social care staff have a “professional duty” to get jabbed.

People will be asked to what extent they agree or disagree with the Government’s plans, and if they believe there are other steps that could increase vaccine uptake.

They will also be asked if they think there are certain groups who would be particularly affected, both positively and negatively, by the U-turn.

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines came into force for care home staff in November last year, and were due to be introduced for frontline NHS and wider social care staff in regulated settings from April 1.

There have been calls for the Government to apologise to care homes, who have had to sack unvaccinated staff.

Pending the results of the consultation and the regulations being revoked, health and care providers have been advised not to serve notice to staff who are not yet vaccinated.

Figures published last week by NHS England show that 88.3% of domiciliary care staff had received a first dose as of January 30.

This suggests that 47,444 remain unvaccinated or their vaccination status has not been recorded.

Some 4.7% of staff at NHS trusts in England had not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of January 30 – the equivalent of 72,105 people.

The survey can be completed online and will close at 11.45pm on February 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal