Ambulance response times improve in England but continue to miss targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Ambulance response times improve in England but continue to miss targets

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 1:05 pm
Ambulances parked outside the Royal London Hospital (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ambulances parked outside the Royal London Hospital (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ambulance response times in England improved last month but are still some way off target levels, new figures show.

The average response time in January for ambulances dealing with the most urgent incidents – defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries – was eight minutes and 31 seconds.

This is down from nine minutes and 13 seconds in December, though above the target of seven minutes.

Ambulances also took an average of 38 minutes and four seconds to respond to emergency calls, such as burns, epilepsy and strokes.

This is an improvement from 53 minutes and 21 seconds in December, but some way above the target time of 18 minutes.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

NHS England, which published the figures, said staff had dealt with the highest ever number of life-threatening ambulance call-outs and 111 calls last month.

There were also “sky-high staff absences” at hospital trusts in January, with an average of 77,175 employees absent each day through sickness or self-isolation, up from 66,476 in December.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said the figures represented a “crisis situation”, highlighting that one in 10 people with an emergency condition last month – including stroke patients – waited nearly an hour and a half for an ambulance.

“We recognise and applaud the hard work of ambulance call handlers, paramedics and stroke clinicians. They’ve made great progress in reducing time to emergency treatment when a stroke patient arrives at hospital,” she said.

“But these gains are being squandered by systemic challenges that mean ambulances are not getting patients to hospital in the window that allows for life-saving and life-changing treatment.

“Long ambulance delays are a symptom of a system which is failing. This is a problem across the whole health and social care system, which fails to get people in, through and out of hospital.”

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

Response times for urgent calls – such as late stages of labour, non-severe burns and diabetes – averaged one hour, 56 minutes and 52 seconds last month.

This is down from two hours, 51 minutes and eight seconds in December.

Separate figures published on Thursday showed that around one in five patients arriving at hospitals in England by ambulance last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E departments.

Some 18,193 delays of half an hour or more were recorded across all hospital trusts in the seven days to February 6, according to NHS England.

This was 21% of all arrivals by ambulance, up slightly from 20% the previous week and the highest level since early January.

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in an ambulance. They may have been moved into an A&E department, but there were no staff available to complete the handover.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal