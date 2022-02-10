One in three young adults still unvaccinated in some of England’s biggest cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in three young adults still unvaccinated in some of England’s biggest cities

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 5:49 pm
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Around one in three young adults in some of the biggest cities in England have still not received any doses of Covid-19 vaccine, figures suggest.

Some 34.7% of 18 to 39-year-olds in Coventry are likely to be unvaccinated, along with 32.0% in Birmingham and 31.9% in Liverpool.

Take-up is only slightly better in other cities, with 30.1% of this age group in Nottingham estimated to be unjabbed, plus 27.6% in Newcastle and 26.6% in Manchester.

Analysis by the PA news agency of data published by NHS England suggests there are 18 local authorities in England where at least a quarter of young adults have yet to have a first dose of vaccine.

Not all of these areas are large towns and cities.

(PA Graphics)

In Boston in Lincolnshire, 30.2% of 18 to 39-year-olds are estimated to be unvaccinated, while the figure for Runnymede in Surrey is 29.5%.

The figures are for vaccines delivered up to February 6.

They also show that take-up in many big cities has improved in the last two months, but at a slow pace.

The latest estimate for unvaccinated young adults in Coventry, 34.7%, is down from 36.4% on January 2 and 38.4% on December 5.

There has been a similar trend in Birmingham, where the current figure of 32.0% is down from 34.0% and 36.0% respectively.

A first dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been available for all adults in England aged 18 and over since last summer.

Take-up of doses in the past few months is likely to have been affected by the high levels of infections across the country.

People are not able to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

This means many of those who had coronavirus during the recent Omicron-driven wave have only recently become eligible for either a first, second or booster dose.

These are the 18 local authorities in England where at least 25% of 18 to 39-year-olds are estimated to have not received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as of February 6:
Coventry 34.7%
Birmingham 32.0%
Liverpool 31.9%
Welwyn Hatfield 31.2%
Enfield 31.1%
Boston 30.2%
Nottingham 30.1%
Canterbury 29.6%
Runnymede 29.5%
Barking & Dagenham 27.8%
Islington 27.8%
Newcastle upon Tyne 27.6%
Manchester 26.6%
Brighton & Hove 26.2%
Thurrock 26.1%
Sheffield 25.5%
Wolverhampton 25.4%
Camden 25.0%

