Dating apps urge users to get booster jabs ahead of Valentine’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dating apps urge users to get booster jabs ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:04 am
Tinder is among a number of dating apps that have joined forces to encourage young people to get their Covid-19 booster vaccinations ahead of Valentine’s Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tinder is among a number of dating apps that have joined forces to encourage young people to get their Covid-19 booster vaccinations ahead of Valentine’s Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Some of the UK’s leading dating apps have joined forces to encourage young people to get their Covid-19 booster vaccinations ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Tinder, Match, OurTime, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish and Grindr have all backed the Get Boosted Now campaign, and some will also offer users the chance to use in-app “Join the Boosted” messages or display vaccine badges and stickers on their profiles.

The apps are also encouraging young people to get boosted by revealing that, according to new data from Hinge, those who share their vaccination status on dating apps receive 30% more matches than those who do not, while more than a third (37%) told a Plenty of Fish survey that they view vaccination as a desirable trait.

So far, around 60% of eligible young people between the ages of 18 and 34 have been boosted.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: “Getting your booster vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from Covid-19.

“It’s great to see people making the most of our restored freedoms thanks to the vaccination programme, and now getting a booster may even help you find someone special to share them all with.

“Thank you to our dating app partners for pushing this vital message ahead of Valentine’s Day and helping people swipe right on the booster jab.”

Alexandre Lubot, chief executive of the Match Group, which owns Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, said vaccines are “the best way we can protect ourselves and others”.

“We are proud to once again be working with the UK Government in support of Covid-19 booster vaccinations to help singles in the UK date more safely and with more confidence in the coming months,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal