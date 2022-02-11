How have the travel rules changed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How have the travel rules changed?

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 8:17 am
Coronavirus rules for people arriving in the UK are being significantly relaxed (PA)
Coronavirus rules for people arriving in the UK are being significantly relaxed (PA)

Coronavirus rules for people arriving in the UK have been significantly relaxed.

Here the PA news agency answers seven key questions about what has happened:

When did the changes come into effect?

On Friday at 4am.

– What are the new rules for fully vaccinated travellers?

They do not have to take any coronavirus tests.

– What was the previous situation?

They were required to buy a post-arrival lateral flow test, costing around £20 each.

Passengers at Heathrow
The changes come into force at 4am on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)

– What about if I am unvaccinated

You do not need to self-isolate after you arrive.

But you must take a pre-departure lateral flow test, and a post-arrival PCR test.

– How is that different to before?

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated were previously required to self-isolate on arrival and take two post-arrival PCR tests.

– What about the passenger locator form?

All arrivals must continue to fill this in.

The UK Government has pledged to simplify the form following complaints it is too complicated.

– How about other countries?

Many popular holiday destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey do not require fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers to take a test before they arrive.

France requires arrivals to have evidence of a negative test taken within 48 hours of departure, although there is speculation that will be dropped shortly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]