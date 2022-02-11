How have the travel rules changed?

Coronavirus rules for people arriving in the UK have been significantly relaxed.
Here the PA news agency answers seven key questions about what has happened:
When did the changes come into effect?
On Friday at 4am.
– What are the new rules for fully vaccinated travellers?
They do not have to take any coronavirus tests.
– What was the previous situation?
They were required to buy a post-arrival lateral flow test, costing around £20 each.
– What about if I am unvaccinated
You do not need to self-isolate after you arrive.
But you must take a pre-departure lateral flow test, and a post-arrival PCR test.
– How is that different to before?
Travellers who are not fully vaccinated were previously required to self-isolate on arrival and take two post-arrival PCR tests.
– What about the passenger locator form?
All arrivals must continue to fill this in.
The UK Government has pledged to simplify the form following complaints it is too complicated.
– How about other countries?
Many popular holiday destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey do not require fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers to take a test before they arrive.
France requires arrivals to have evidence of a negative test taken within 48 hours of departure, although there is speculation that will be dropped shortly.