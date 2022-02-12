New cystic fibrosis drug made seven-year-old girl feel better within hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New cystic fibrosis drug made seven-year-old girl feel better within hours

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 12:03 am
Kate Farrer has received Kaftrio, a new miracle drug, on the (Family handout/NHS)
A child who received a life-changing cystic fibrosis drug has told how she felt better within hours.

Kate Farrer, seven, is one of the first young children to be given Kaftrio on the NHS. Previously, the drug was only available to patients over the age of 12.

However, it has now been extended to the younger age group thanks to a landmark deal done by the NHS in June 2020.

Kate Farrer, right, with her younger sister Orla (Family handout/NHS)

The “modulator” drug benefits lung function, allowing patients to breathe easily and have a better quality of life.

Kate started taking the drug on Sunday, and began to feel an improvement just three hours later, her family said.

She is one of about 1,300 children aged six to 11 who will now be able to access the drug.

Kate said she was “really happy” with the new drug.

“I am really happy because it is a life-changing drug and it is going to help me a lot when I am older.”

She added that she was feeling “a lot better” and can exhale without coughing.

“Now with this new medication – I have only been on it a few days but I am feeling a lot better now – it is really exciting that I got it, because now life will hopefully be a bit fairer with me, because sometimes it is not as fair because of all of my treatment and medications.

“I am actually quite happy as I can now exhale all the way and not cough at all, not one bit.”

