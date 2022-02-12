France scraps Covid testing requirement for vaccinated British visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
France scraps Covid testing requirement for vaccinated British visitors

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 6:17 pm
France has eased Covid travel rules for vaccinated UK travellers as many are heading to ski resorts for the half-term holiday (David Cheskin/PA)
Fully vaccinated British travellers heading to France no longer have to take a coronavirus test before departure, with travel rules easing just in time for the half-term holidays.

Guillaume Bazard, France’s consul-general in London, announced the change on Twitter: “As of February 12, tests will no longer be necessary for travellers with a complete course of vaccination heading from (the UK) to (France).”

France considers anyone who has received their most recent dose within the past nine months as fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated Britons still need to have a “compelling reason” to travel to France, as well as a negative Covid test carried out less than 48 hours before departure.

Children under 12 are exempt from the requirements.

The move comes after the UK significantly eased its rules for arriving travellers from 4am on Friday.

People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to take a post-arrival lateral flow test, while unvaccinated arrivals must still take tests but no longer need to self-isolate.

That means no tests are needed in either direction for jabbed holidaymakers.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are embarking on foreign trips during half-term, with French ski resorts in demand.

Cross-Channel train operator Eurostar said more than 125,000 people were booked to travel between the UK and the Continent during the school holiday.

France’s move came after Spain announced it will drop its entry requirement for passengers aged 12 to 17 from non-EU countries, such as the UK, to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Spanish change comes into force on Monday.

