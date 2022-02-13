Father of toddler who stopped breathing urges parents to learn CPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Father of toddler who stopped breathing urges parents to learn CPR

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 10:21 pm
Mark Cummins, 37, with his two-year-old daughter Shannon, whom he resuscitated with the help of an emergency phone operator after she stopped breathing (Mark Cummins/PA)
Mark Cummins, 37, with his two-year-old daughter Shannon, whom he resuscitated with the help of an emergency phone operator after she stopped breathing (Mark Cummins/PA)

A father whose two-year-old daughter stopped breathing has praised a “brilliant” emergency phone line operator who helped save her life by guiding him through CPR.

Mark Cummins, 37, from Alton in Hampshire, urged all parents to learn first aid as it could mean “the difference between life or death”.

He told the PA news agency that his daughter Shannon collapsed on Saturday morning because her immune system has been weakened by lockdowns.

Shannon Cummins
Shannon Cummins has a lockdown-weakened immune system and cannot fight off viruses, according to her father (Mark Cummins/PA)

“I thought she was playing so I walked over to her and I looked into her eyes and there was nothing there, nobody was home.

“I realised that she wasn’t breathing and she was blue.”

That is when he called 999 and spoke to an operator who told Mr Cummins, who had never learned CPR, how to perform chest compressions with rescue breaths.

“I was in such a panic and nothing was going into my brain,” the father-of-four said.

“But eventually he calmed me down and said ‘look, this is what you need to do’.”

The toddler started breathing again though she remained unconscious until an ambulance crew arrived.

Paramedics rushed her to Basingstoke Hospital, where she was still recovering on Sunday.

Mr Cummins immediately signed up for a free council-run first aid course and encouraged others to do the same.

He said: “If you can take five or six hours out of your time, you can save a child’s life or someone else’s life.

“I think every parent should learn some form of CPR.

“I didn’t know anything about it and I had to learn yesterday over the phone.

“If I already knew that information, I could have kick-started (CPR) before I’d even picked up the phone.”

Finding his mobile and dialling 999 wasted one minute that could have meant “the difference between life or death”, he said.

Children
Shannon with her siblings Connor, 14, Ivymai, seven, and baby Rhys (Mark Cummins/PA)

Mr Cummins has asked South Central Ambulance Service to pass on his thanks to the operator.

“I don’t think the people on the end of the phones are praised enough,” he said.

The little girl has her mother by her side in hospital where she is undergoing tests.

Her father said: “They think that because she was born just before lockdown, she’s had no physical contact with anybody, so she’s got a really poor immune system.”

Blood tests revealed she had two viruses “that should never have brought her down”, according to Mr Cummins.

During the pandemic, Shannon’s only contact was with Mr Cummins, who was at home on furlough from his job as a stock replenisher at Sainsbury’s, and his wife Emma, 32, who was on maternity leave.

The parents will have to shield her from even a “little tickly cough or cold” for fear that any infection will trigger more convulsions, he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]