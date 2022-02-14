One in 25 teachers and social care workers self-isolating at end of January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in 25 teachers and social care workers self-isolating at end of January

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 1:37 pm
A lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)
A lateral flow testing strip (Danny Lawson/PA)

Around one in 25 people in the UK working in social care, teaching and education were likely to have been self-isolating because of Covid-19 at the end of last month, new figures show.

Some 4.0% of social care workers were self-isolating on January 29, up from 2.3% two weeks earlier, along with 3.9% of teaching and education staff, up from 2.0%.

These were the highest estimates of self-isolation among all parts of the workforce, with the teaching sector having climbed above the level seen at the peak of the Omicron wave in early January (3.5%).

The figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are the first of their kind to estimate the proportion of people self-isolating in different types of employment.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Along with teaching and social care, levels of self-isolation rose among health care workers, up from 2.1% on January 15 to 3.6% by January 29.

There were signs of increases across all other work sectors, but these trends “remain uncertain”, the ONS said.

The retail sector had the lowest estimated percentage of the workforce in self-isolation, at 2.2%, up from 1.5%.

The figures also show that at the peak of the Omicron wave on January 3, nearly one in 20 – 4.7% – of the entire working-age population in England were likely to be in self-isolation.

This had dropped to 2.1% by January 17, but had risen to 2.7% – around one in 37 – by January 29.

There is a similar pattern in the other three nations, though levels of self-isolation vary considerably and there is “high uncertainty” about the trend in the most recent two weeks, the ONS said.

In Scotland, the proportion of people of working age who were self-isolating peaked at 6.4% on January 2, or around one in 16, the highest level experienced by any nation so far in the recent wave of infections.

By January 21 this had fallen to 1.8%, but then started to rise at the end of month, reaching 2.4% by January 29.

Wales saw a peak of 4.2% of the working-age population in self-isolation on January 1, dropping to 1.7% by January 17 then increasing to 2.7% by January 29.

In Northern Ireland levels peaked at 4.0% on January 2, fell to 2.3% by January 16 and stood at 2.7% on January 29.

All estimates are based on data collected as part of the ONS weekly Covid-19 infection survey, and are based on individuals in private households.

