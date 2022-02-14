‘Better late than never’ – inactive over 70s urged to start exercising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Better late than never’ – inactive over 70s urged to start exercising

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 11:31 pm
Joggers run across Blackheath, in south east London (PA)
Joggers run across Blackheath, in south east London (PA)

Over 70s are being urged to engage in at least 20 minutes a day exercise to help their heart health.

Experts said that it is “better late than never, but better early than late” to start exercise after a new study found that people can ward off severe heart disease by performing at least 20 minutes exercise a day in later life.

But the benefits were more apparent among those in their early 70s comparted to those in their late 70s and beyond.

The study, published in the journal Heart, tracked more than 3,000 Italian adults over the age of 65 for more than 20 years.

Italian researchers tracked heart disease – including heart failure, stroke and coronary heart disease – among the participants and also monitored their physical activity levels.

Overall, physical activity was associated with lower rates of cardiovascular diseases.

But after further analysis, the authors found that at least 20 minutes of exercise every day among people aged 70 to 75 seemed to provide the greatest benefits.

The protective benefit seemed to reduce as people aged which “suggests greater cardiovascular benefits might be achieved by improving physical activity earlier in late life,” the team of Italian researchers said.

In a linked editorial, titled “Physical activity in older people: better late than never, but better early than late”, academics said that the study showed that “movement is medicine” in late life.

They added: “Even a small amount of physical activity may confer beneficial effects in older people, but if undertaken early rather than late.”

