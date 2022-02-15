Fatal overdose error ‘aggravated’ by doctors’ mask use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health & Wellbeing

Fatal overdose error ‘aggravated’ by doctors’ mask use

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 1:41 pm
The sign outside Watford General Hospital in Watford, Hertfordshire (PA)
A man died from a fatal overdose in hospital after miscommunication between doctors was “aggravated” through mask use, according to a coroner.

Hospital patient John Skinner was admitted to Watford General hospital suffering from seizures in May 2020.

He was given phenytoin, an antiepileptic medication.

But due to a communication blunder, Mr Skinner was given a fatal dose of the medication and died from acute heart failure and phenytoin toxicity.

The usual phenytoin to treat epilepsy, as set out on the NHS website, is between 200mg and 500mg a day for adults.

Mr Skinner was administered 3,500mg.

Assistant coroner for Hertfordshire, Graham Danbury, wrote a prevention of future deaths report to highlight his concern that a similar overdose could happen again.

He said in the report: “The junior doctor instructed to administer the drug sought advice from a more senior doctor as to the dose to be administered.

“As a result of failure in verbal communication between the doctors, aggravated as both were masked, a dose of 15mg/kg was heard as 50mg/kg and an overdose was administered.”

Mr Danbury’s report, which has been sent to NHS England, said: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.

“This is a readily foreseeable confusion which could apply in any hospital and could be avoided by use of clearer and less confusable means of communication and expression of number.”

A spokesperson for West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “A comprehensive action plan is in place to ensure that lessons are learned from this incident.”

