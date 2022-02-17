Wales drops use of Covid passes at indoor and outdoor venues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales drops use of Covid passes at indoor and outdoor venues

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 10:03 pm
Covid passports have been scrapped in Wales (Steven Paston/PA)
Covid passports have been scrapped in Wales (Steven Paston/PA)

The use of vaccine passports as a condition of entry for both indoor and outdoor events in Wales will be scrapped from Friday, the Government has said.

Venues such as sports grounds, nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert venues have been required to check customers’ vaccine status under coronavirus rules.

But on Thursday evening, Dawn Bowden, the deputy minister for arts and sport, announced the restrictions are coming to an end.

But the minister said venues could still demand proof of vaccination as a condition of entry if they choose to do so.

Ms Bowden said: “When it was introduced, the Covid pass was part of a suite of measures to give people confidence, keep businesses open and to keep Wales safe.

“I’d like to thank all the sectors for their cooperation and feedback during this challenging time.

“With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.”

An international Covid-19 vaccination passport is still a requirement for overseas travel, the minister said, and urged travellers to check the rules at their destination country before planning a trip.

The Welsh Conservatives, who criticised the use of Covid passes, welcomed the decision to drop the measures.

Shadow health minister Russell George said: “I am delighted to finally see the back of these totally failed, coercive, ineffective, costly, and unproven vaccine passports.

“This illiberal measure has never shown any sign of success, proving only to be a burden on businesses and consumers. Far from being worthwhile, they were harmful and disruptive.”

He continued: “Given all the issues that came with vaccine passports and their lack of effectiveness, Labour should never have put them on the table in the first place.

“Our focus now moves to securing commitments to the end of all Covid laws and forcing the Labour
Government to end their focus on pet projects so Wales can get back on track and recover from the pandemic, even if Labour’s record suggests they will be incapable of doing so.”

