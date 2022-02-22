EU to scrap coronavirus tests for fully-vaccinated UK tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU to scrap coronavirus tests for fully-vaccinated UK tourists

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 3:17 pm
The requirement for fully-vaccinated UK tourists to take a coronavirus test before visiting the European Union is set to be scrapped before the Easter holidays (Liam McBurney/PA)
The requirement for fully-vaccinated UK tourists to take a coronavirus test before visiting the European Union is set to be scrapped before the Easter holidays.

All fully-vaccinated travellers should be allowed to enter the bloc without any restrictions or conditions, under a recommendation from the EU Council.

The council said in a statement that the move is in response to “the evolution of the pandemic” and “the increasing vaccination uptake and administration of booster doses”.

Julia Simpson, president and chief executive of London-based World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), described it as a “sensible decision”.

She said: “The patchwork of rules and regulations did nothing to prevent the spread of Covid but did cause immense damage to the economy of Europe causing the loss of jobs and businesses.

“Now is time to rebuild travel and tourism, and connect Europe to the world.”

Italy and the Netherlands are among the EU countries which require UK arrivals to take a pre-departure coronavirus test even if they are fully vaccinated.

The EU Council noted that its recommendation to end the rule, which applies from March 1, is “not a legally binding instrument”.

It added: “The authorities of the member states remain responsible for implementing the content of the recommendation.”

Olivier Jankovec, director general of airport body ACI Europe, said: “We now know beyond any doubt that a regime based on travellers’ personal health status is right for individuals, for economies and for societies.

“There is no evidence to support any other approach.

“As the safe resumption of air connectivity gathers pace, it is vital that member states implement this recommendation, bringing structure, predictability and harmonisation to the benefit of all.”

Rafael Schvartzman, regional vice president for Europe airline trade body the International Air Transport Association (Iata), also welcomed the “logical recommendation” by the EU Council.

He went on: “A vaccinated traveller from outside the EU should be treated no differently from one inside the EU.”

