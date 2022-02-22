Brothers who wanted to fly sick mother to Pakistan lose London court fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brothers who wanted to fly sick mother to Pakistan lose London court fight

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 3:23 pm
Two brothers who wanted to take their sick elderly mother to Pakistan after doctors in London said her treatment should stop have lost a court fight.

They had claimed she is a Pakistani national, that Pakistani courts have jurisdiction, and that Pakistani law applies.

But a judge in London says decisions about the woman’s future treatment should be made at a court hearing in England.

Mrs Justice Knowles’s ruling comes after a hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who may lack the mental capacity to make their own choices.

She says the woman, who has a brain injury and is in her 70s, cannot be identified.

Her sons wanted to fly by air ambulance to Karachi.

But Mrs Justice Knowles, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court, has ruled against them after being told the woman lives in London.

Lawyers representing the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsibility for the woman’s care, had begun litigation.

They wanted rulings on what moves were in the woman’s best interests after doctors said life-support treatment should end.

The judge was not asked to make any decision about treatment.

She has only ruled on jurisdiction and other preliminary issues.

