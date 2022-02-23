Study shows England’s travel quarantine measures were effective

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Study shows England’s travel quarantine measures were effective

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 10:03 am
Forcing people arriving in England in summer 2020 to quarantine for 14 days helped reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to new research (Steve Parsons/PA)
Forcing people arriving in England in summer 2020 to quarantine for 14 days helped reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to new research (Steve Parsons/PA)

Forcing people arriving in England in summer 2020 to quarantine for 14 days helped reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to new research.

Cambridge scientists found that the measure was particularly effective for travellers aged 16-20.

The requirement for people arriving in England to self-isolate for a fortnight was introduced on June 8 2020, following the first few months of the pandemic.

Exemptions were only available for certain people, such as those arriving from destinations where a travel corridor was in place.

The list of travel corridors was repeatedly amended for several months, with popular destinations such as Spain, France, Portugal and Italy added and removed.

The restrictions received fierce criticism from the travel industry due to the impact on demand.

In research published in journal Nature Communications, scientists analysed contact-tracing data from NHS Test and Trace and genome sequences made available through Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK).

They compared the number of contacts reported per case for international arrivals before they were diagnosed with the virus.

The analysis estimated that travellers with Covid-19 arriving from a location without a travel corridor had an average of 3.5 contacts.

Those who did not need to quarantine had an average of 5.9 contacts, meaning they were more likely to pass on the infection to others.

The number of contacts was highest in the 16-20 age group.

Those who returned from countries with no requirement to quarantine had an average of 9.0 contacts, while those who arrived from a country without a travel corridor typically had 4.7 contacts.

The research was carried out by a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge, the Wellcome Sanger Institute, COG-UK and the UK Health Security Agency.

Dr Dinesh Aggarwal from the Department of Medicine at the University of Cambridge, the study’s first author, said: “Although the pandemic now looks very different to how it was in 2020 – with the emergence of new variants offset by increased vaccination – there are still important lessons that can be learned about the effectiveness of quarantine, in particular for future pandemic preparedness.

“Our study shows that while travel restrictions are effective in reducing the number of imported Covid-19 cases, they do not eliminate them entirely.

“It’s likely that one of the main reasons that quarantine measures helped is that they put people off travelling during this period.”

