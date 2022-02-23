Transport for London scraps face masks rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Transport for London scraps face masks rule

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 2:16 pm
Public transport users in London will no longer be required to wear face masks from Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
Public transport users in London will no longer be required to wear face masks from Thursday.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that face coverings will stop being a condition of carriage following the “shift in the Government’s approach” towards living with coronavirus.

It added that “decreasing infection rates in London” were also a factor in its decision.

The Government scrapped the requirement for people in England to wear face coverings on public transport on January 27 but TfL kept the rule on its services.

Despite face coverings being dropped as a condition of carriage, TfL said it “strongly encourages” passengers to continue to wear them to “keep each other as safe as possible”.

TfL’s chief safety, health and environment officer, Lilli Matson, said: “All customers should be assured that the public transport network is as safe as other similar settings, and that independent testing has found no trace of coronavirus on our network since September 2020.

“We look forward to continuing to welcome customers back to our network as we help London and the economy recover.”

Transport Salaried Staffs Association organising director Lorraine Ward said: “Our union has been consistent throughout this terrible pandemic in putting safety first and that is why we believe TfL is right to strongly recommend that customers and staff continue to use face coverings where and when possible.

“While no longer mandatory, it’s well documented that the use of masks and coverings help to keep infection rates down.”

TfL said demand for public transport in the capital has grown in recent weeks.

Last week around 2.2 million to 2.5 million journeys were made on the Tube each weekday, which is around 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

Weekday bus use is at around 75% of normal.

