UK pledges £160m to help accelerate vaccine development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

UK pledges £160m to help accelerate vaccine development

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 12:04 am
The UK has pledged £160 million to boost global vaccine development (Liam McBurney/PA)
The UK has pledged £160 million to boost global vaccine development (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK is pledging £160 million to a major scientific project working on speeding up vaccine development for deadly diseases.

The funding for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi) will support its drive to slash vaccine development time to 100 days – about a third of the time that it took the world to create a Covid-19 jab.

Cepi is also working on developing “variant-proof” vaccines which could protect against future Covid-19 strains, and boosting manufacturing in low and middle-income countries to enable equitable access to jabs globally.

The funding announcement on Thursday comes ahead of the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit, which will be hosted by the UK in partnership with Cepi on March 7-8 in London to raise investment from the international community to help reach the 100-day goal.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “I urge other potential donors to step up and fund this vital work to help us avoid future pandemics, save millions of lives and prevent trillions in economic damage.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “This pandemic is a global challenge and it has shown the best way to chart a course back to freedom is by standing side by side with our international partners.

“The UK’s ground-breaking science and research has led the way on vaccines and treatments. It is helping us learn to live with Covid”.

Dr Richard Hatchett, chief executive of Cepi, added: “This funding comes at a critical moment, allowing Cepi to pursue our ambitious programme to develop ‘variant proof’ vaccines against Covid-19 and other betacoronaviruses, as well as pursue our life-saving work developing vaccines against the next Disease X and known viral threats such as Lassa Fever, Nipah and Chikungunya.

“Contemplating future pandemics is difficult, especially as we continue to battle the current one, but the threat is real and we must seize this rare convergence of political will, practical experience, and scientific progress to build a world that is better prepared.”

Dr Hatchett also thanked the UK Government for “elevating the 100-day mission to a G7 priority” during its presidency of the G7 group of the world’s most industrialised nations in 2021.

The UK has provided the organisation with £276 million since 2018.

The coronavirus pandemic saw vaccine development timelines contract from around 10 years to 326 days – an achievement that inspired the 100-day goal.

The plan to attain it features the creation of a global library of prototype vaccines for the 25 viral families known to infect humans.

When the next virus with pandemic potential emerges, these prototypes would be built upon to create a vaccine ready for use within 100 days.

The March summit will bring together science and health leaders, with speakers including WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the co-developer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Dame Sarah Gilbert, and the US president’s chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci.

Cepi is a global partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil society organisations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal