I know what it is like to struggle to breathe, says Stephen Fry

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 12:04 am
Asthma-sufferer Stephen Fry has penned a letter encouraging people to look after their lung health in support of a charity campaign.

The actor and broadcaster admitted he knows “what it is like to struggle to breathe and how frightening that can be”.

The comedian, 64, added that following the Covid-19 pandemic we “mustn’t take our breathing for granted”.

In the letter, written in support of Asthma and Lung UK’s Fight for Breath campaign, he said: “As of this week, Asthma and Lung UK is the new name for the joining together of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation, two established charities that your readers will hopefully be aware of.

“Asthma and Lung UK will continue to fund research into life-changing treatments for everyone with a lung condition, campaign for cleaner air to breathe and for people with lung conditions to get the care they need.

“They will continue to be there with incredible advice and support through their helpline and website.”

Fry added that the pandemic has shown us “how devastating lung conditions can be”.

He said: “Around 12 million people will be diagnosed with a lung condition in their lifetime – so that is one in five of us who will need their support.

“Now is the time to look after our lungs and it is reassuring to have the expertise and support from Asthma + Lung UK to call upon.”

