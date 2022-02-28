Plea issued as eating disorder patient says their GP Googled their condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Plea issued as eating disorder patient says their GP Googled their condition

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 12:04 am
Two thirds of people with an eating disorder feel their GP did not understand how to help them with their illness, a survey found (PA)
Two thirds of people with an eating disorder feel their GP did not understand how to help them with their illness, a survey found (PA)

More than two thirds of people with an eating disorder feel their GP did not understand how to help them with their illness, a new poll has found.

Almost all (92%) of those with an experience of an eating disorder felt their family doctor needed more training on eating disorders.

One described how their GP was Googling their illness as they described symptoms.

The poll of 1,697 Britons aged 13 to 79 years old, who had lived experience of an eating disorder, also found that half of people with an eating disorder (52%) felt they would have been encouraged to seek help if they had had greater confidence that healthcare professionals could support them.

Two thirds (67%) felt opportunities for early help were missed, according to the poll by the eating disorder charity Beat.

And 69% said their GP did not know how to help them with their eating disorder, according to the survey released to mark Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Beat is calling for all medical schools to include eating disorder training so all doctors, including GPs, are able to identify eating disorders and signpost patients to specialist support.

One person told the charity: “My GP was just reading definitions from Google. I felt I had the same knowledge as them, except they were the only ones able to refer me for help.”

Andrew Radford, chief executive at Beat, said: “It is essential that all medical students receive training on eating disorders.

“Quality education about eating disorders during medical school will help our future doctors to increase their understanding of these complex illnesses, identify the early signs and symptoms, and signpost people to treatment.

“Healthcare staff work tirelessly to provide the best care for their patients, but through no fault of their own they often do not have the training that they need.

“We know that it can feel incredibly overwhelming to reach out for help for an eating disorder.

“The sooner somebody receives specialist treatment, the better their chances of making a full recovery, and so it is essential that every person with an eating disorder feels confident that they will be supported by their GP.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal