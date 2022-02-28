Wales lifts face mask laws for most indoor places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Wales lifts face mask laws for most indoor places

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 10:23 am
(Tim Goode/PA)
(Tim Goode/PA)

People in Wales are no longer legally required to wear face masks in many indoor places.

The law change on Monday means face coverings are not necessary in settings such as cinemas, theatres, community centres, museums and gyms.

But the Welsh Government said the mandate is still active in all retail settings, public transport and in health and care settings, unless a person is exempt.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the remaining protections are “proportionate to the public health situation and the risk of coronavirus”.

“Thanks to everyone’s hard work and all their sacrifices, cases of coronavirus are falling across Wales. Now is the right time to relax the general requirement to wear a face covering in many indoor public places,” he said.

“But we will keep the legal requirement in place in retail, public transport and health and social care, which are widely used and essential sectors.

“This is part of our cautious and careful response to the pandemic. We will continue to consider the latest scientific and medical evidence to inform our approach.

“Later this week I will be setting our longer term plans to manage the pandemic, as we carry out the regular three-week review of the regulations.”

Mark Drakeford
Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA)

When schools return from half-term break on Tuesday, decisions about face masks will be made by education bodies on a local basis.

Face coverings will no longer be routinely required in classrooms but they should continue to be worn in communal areas in secondary schools, Mr Drakeford said.

A review of all the remaining alert level zero regulations will next be announced on March 4.

The Welsh Government has said that if public health conditions continue to improve the outstanding face mask rules could be lifted by the end of March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal