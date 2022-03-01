Countryside men ‘less likely to seek mental health support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Countryside men ‘less likely to seek mental health support’

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Men who live in rural areas are less likely to seek mental health support, a Samaritans poll found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Men who live in rural areas are less likely to seek mental health support, a Samaritans poll found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Men who live in the countryside are less likely to seek mental health support compared with men in the city, a new poll suggests.

Samaritans said men in rural areas appear to be put off seeking help due to a perceived stigma around mental health, not knowing who to turn to, or lack of awareness of support available.

A survey carried out by the mental health charity found that just over two in five (43%) men who live in the countryside would be willing to reach out for support or talk to someone if they were struggling with their mental health.

This compares with half of men (51%) in urban areas, according to the poll of 2,000 adults across the UK.

Six in 10 women who live in the countryside would seek help if they were struggling.

It comes as Samaritans and the National Farmers’ Union Mutual Charitable Trust are working together to reach men in rural communities who are struggling with mental health issues before they reach crisis point.

Samaritans said evidence suggests that suicide rates are higher in countryside areas compared with urban areas, and rural-based occupations, such as those in agriculture, have also been shown to have an increased risk of suicide.

Michael Brown, from North Yorkshire, who runs his own agricultural business, said: “Up until my suicide attempt, I didn’t think I had any problems.

“It’s only after getting the help I should have sought before that it became apparent that I was in a really dark and lonely place.

“The rural community is fantastic but there is isolation and remoteness – you don’t see anybody new, you don’t get to know what’s going on, and that’s difficult because you’re not coming across people to talk to.

“I’ve learnt how important it really is to talk – I think it’s naturally harder for men to open up, particularly men in rural communities, where there is still stigma around talking about mental health.”

Paul McDonald, executive director of external affairs at Samaritans, said: “Samaritans is here for anyone struggling to cope, no matter who you are or where you are.

“The increased risk for those living in rural and agricultural settings due to poor access to services, isolation and persistent loneliness mean it’s essential we do more to reach people in these environments.”

Jim McLaren, chairman of NFU Mutual, said: “As a farmer myself, I’m all too aware of how isolation is affecting rural communities.

“Finding a safe, non-judgmental space to explore their feelings could be a person’s first step on their journey to looking after their recovery.”

– People in need of assistance can call Samaritans free of charge 24 hours a day on 116 123, or by visiting https://www.samaritans.org/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal