My ‘beautiful boy’ deserves chance of life-saving transplant, mother tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

My ‘beautiful boy’ deserves chance of life-saving transplant, mother tells court

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 4:55 pm
William Verden is at the centre of a court battle over a kidney transplant (Family handout/PA)
William Verden is at the centre of a court battle over a kidney transplant (Family handout/PA)

A teenager who wants a potential life-saving kidney transplant “deserves a chance”, his mother has told a court.

The Court of Protection has been asked to ruled over a treatment dispute involving William Verden, 17, who is on dialysis and suffers from steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome.

His mother Ami McLennan, 45, from Lancaster, has made an appeal for a donor for an operation which is said to have a 50% chance of success.

However, medics at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where William is treated, argue the chance of disease recurrence from a transplant would be nearer 100%.

They say a transplant would not be in the best interests of William, who has autism and ADHD, because of the length of time he would need to be sedated and ventilated to prevent him pulling out lines and catheters.

Giving evidence in Liverpool on Wednesday, Ms McLennan said: “I just think he deserves a chance. I understand the risks but I think William’s voice needs to be heard.

“I am here because he deserves a transplant. I am under no illusion it might not work.”

She described her son as “full of life and energy”.

She said: “He is quite cheeky, very active, loves golf and likes to be busy. He is a beautiful little boy. Beautiful inside and out.”

Asked what William’s likely reaction would be if told he could not have a transplant, Ms McLennan said: “He will be upset.

Ami McLennan with her son William
Ami McLennan with her son William (Family handout/PA)

“He is constantly saying ‘When am I going to get better,? When am I going to have a transplant?’

“I don’t answer. I can’t lie to him.”

William’s life expectancy on dialysis is 12 months, the court has heard, and would be a matter of just a few weeks without it.

Ms McLennan said she had concerns about his ability to engage with dialysis if the decision goes against him.

Consultant psychologist Dr Steven Carnaby, an expert witness, shared those fears.

He told the hearing, “He is convinced it (the transplant) will happen. My concern for him is that he will give up and he won’t see the point.”

The hearing continues on Thursday.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is expected to give her judgment next week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal