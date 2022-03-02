Social isolation in pandemic contributed to sharp rise in depression cases – WHO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health & Wellbeing

Social isolation in pandemic contributed to sharp rise in depression cases – WHO

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 5:44 pm
The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide, according to The WHO (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide, according to The WHO (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Unprecedented levels of stress caused by social isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic may have led to a “massive” increase in cases of anxiety and depression, global health leaders have said.

A new report from the World Health Organisation estimated that in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by more than 25%.

The review found that women were more affected than men, and younger people – especially those aged between 20 and 24 – were more affected than older adults.

The WHO said that the greatest increases in depression and anxiety were found in places where infections were high and social interaction was restricted.

It said that the findings should be a wake up call for countries to step up mental health services and support.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The information we have now about the impact of Covid-19 on the world’s mental health is just the tip of the iceberg.

“This is a wake-up call to all countries to pay more attention to mental health and do a better job of supporting their populations’ mental health.”

The WHO said that one “major” explanation for the spike in anxiety and depression was stress caused by social isolation.

Linked to this were constraints on people’s ability to work, seek support from loved ones and engage in their communities.

Other factors included loneliness or fear of infection as well as fear of death for oneself and loved ones.

Grief after bereavement and financial worries may also have been behind the rise.

The global health body said the rise in need coincided with severe disruptions to mental health services leaving “huge gaps in care for those who need it most”.

Dévora Kestel, director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Use at WHO, added: “While the pandemic has generated interest in and concern for mental health, it has also revealed historical under-investment in mental health services. Countries must act urgently to ensure that mental health support is available to all.”

