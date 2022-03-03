Calls to ensure NHS staff aware of sepsis signs after ‘avoidable’ death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Calls to ensure NHS staff aware of sepsis signs after ‘avoidable’ death

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:04 am
Stephen and Michelle Durkin (PHSO handout/PA)
Stephen and Michelle Durkin (PHSO handout/PA)

More must be done to ensure that NHS staff are aware of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, an ombudsman has said, following the “avoidable” death of a patient.

Stephen Durkin, a factory worker from Hereford, died after NHS staff failed to diagnose and treat sepsis quickly enough, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) said.

The 56-year-old died after staff at Wye Valley NHS Trust failed to spot he had the life-threatening condition.

Sepsis, sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning, occurs when the body overreacts to an infection and starts to damage tissues and organs.

If it is not treated quickly, it can result in organ failure and death.

The PHSO concluded that Mr Durkin’s death could have “easily been avoided”.

Mr Durkin was an otherwise healthy man when he attended Wye Valley Trust A&E in July 2017 with chest pain.

Staff suspected a blood vessel blockage and admitted him to a ward.

His condition worsened overnight but staff did not monitor him more closely, as guidance dictates.

The next day he was admitted to intensive care and treated for sepsis but died later that evening.

The Ombudsman said that staff did not act quickly enough and the critical care team attended Mr Durkin 10 hours too late.

The case was referred to the Ombudsman by Mrs Durkin, who arrived at the hospital to visit her husband to find that he was critically ill and unresponsive.

Mrs Durkin said: “My feelings regarding his death cannot be expressed fully in words. Stephen’s death was untimely and avoidable, he had so much to live for.

“I’m hoping that highlighting the mismanagement of Stephen’s treatment and care by Hereford hospital, which resulted in his death, can prevent anyone else from experiencing the same tragic journey myself and family have had to take.”

PHSO Rob Behrens said: “Stephen’s tragic death could so easily have been avoided. His case shows why early detection of sepsis, as set out in national guidelines, is crucial.

“Sadly, this is not the first time we have had to highlight this issue. There is clearly more the NHS needs to do. It is vital that NHS trusts ensure their staff are sepsis-aware to reduce the number of avoidable deaths from this life-threatening condition

Dr Ron Daniels, founder of the UK Sepsis Trust said: “Although sepsis most commonly affects the elderly, the very young and those with underlying health conditions, this tragic case reminds us that it can also strike anyone, at any time.

“The key to improving outcomes from sepsis lies in our public being aware of sepsis together with vigilant health professionals.

“In this case, in 2017, Stephen was let down.

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, this serves to remind us that initiatives to raise awareness of other health conditions, particularly sepsis, have never been more needed.”

At the Ombudsman’s request, staff at the trust have been given extra training in sepsis management.

David Mowbray, chief medical officer at Wye Valley NHS Trust, said: “We apologise unreservedly to Stephen’s wife and family for the delay in his diagnosis and treatment for sepsis.

“The trust swiftly improved training and monitoring to prevent deaths from sepsis wherever possible, and we continue to monitor and evaluate any sepsis-related deaths to ensure patients receive the highest standard of care.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal