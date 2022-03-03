Welsh First Minister to publish country’s long-term Covid plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Welsh First Minister will on Friday publish the country’s long-term plan for dealing with Covid-19.

Mark Drakeford is expected to announce that Wales will remain at alert level zero for the next three weeks.

However, all legal measures could be removed from March 28, following a review on March 24, if the public health situation remains stable, according to the Welsh Government.

A battery of measures Mr Drakeford is to announce include booster vaccinations for the elderly and most vulnerable in spring and a Covid-19 vaccine programme in the autumn.

A “Test, Trace, Protect” programme aimed at protecting vulnerable people is to replace universal and routine testing and the requirement to self-isolate is also planned.