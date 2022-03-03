Welsh First Minister to publish country’s long-term Covid plan By Press Association March 3, 2022, 11:01 pm First Minister Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Welsh First Minister will on Friday publish the country’s long-term plan for dealing with Covid-19. Mark Drakeford is expected to announce that Wales will remain at alert level zero for the next three weeks. However, all legal measures could be removed from March 28, following a review on March 24, if the public health situation remains stable, according to the Welsh Government. A battery of measures Mr Drakeford is to announce include booster vaccinations for the elderly and most vulnerable in spring and a Covid-19 vaccine programme in the autumn. A “Test, Trace, Protect” programme aimed at protecting vulnerable people is to replace universal and routine testing and the requirement to self-isolate is also planned. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal EU clears Moderna shot for young children and Pfizer boosters for over-12s Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts Hong Kong brings in inflatable labs to boost mass Covid testing Revised payment arrangements to reward dentists for seeing more NHS patients