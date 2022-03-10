Call for people to be checked for silent health conditions linked to stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Call for people to be checked for silent health conditions linked to stroke

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 12:03 am
Concerns have been raised about undiagnosed atrial fibrillation and stoke (PA)
People are being urged to get checked for “silent” health conditions which have been linked to stroke.

The Stroke Association said that around 55% of stroke patients have high blood pressure and 18% have an irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation.

Figures have previously suggested that an estimated five million adults in Britain are unaware they have high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, some 500,000 people are estimated to have undiagnosed atrial fibrillation.

Both conditions have been linked to patients going on to suffer a potentially deadly stroke.

The charity analysed data from two major audits, the Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Audit and Stroke Sentinel National Audit Programme, and found that:

– 5% of stroke patients were newly diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, when they had their stroke.

– 24% of stroke patients who had a previous diagnosis of atrial fibrillation were not taking medication to prevent blood clots.

– There was regional variation between diagnosis rates for high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive at the Stroke Association, said: “Pre-pandemic, diagnosis rates of high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation were already low.

“So we’re incredibly worried that the pandemic’s knock-on effect on healthcare services means thousands of people are unknowingly living with these deadly conditions.

“We are urging you to act now and make sure your heart is healthy by getting checked for high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation. Don’t let the first sign of high blood pressure or atrial fibrillation be a life-changing stroke.

“We know it can be difficult to get an appointment at your GP, but it’s vital that you persist when making this call, or visit your local pharmacy and get checked there. These simple checks could save your life.”

Deb Lowe, national clinical director for stroke at NHS England, said: “We know that many people were reluctant to seek help during the pandemic because they didn’t want to burden the NHS, but our staff are ready to see you so if have concerns about your health, please do get checked out.

“NHS staff are working hard to restore diagnosis, monitoring and management of stroke risk factors to usual levels, and we have introduced a number of new ways to help make it as easy as possible for patients, such as free blood pressure checks for people over 40 in high street pharmacies.”

