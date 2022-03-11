Vulnerable children aged 12 to 15 can now book Covid booster online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vulnerable children aged 12 to 15 can now book Covid booster online

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 9:47 am
A child receiving a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (PA)
Vulnerable children aged 12 to 15 can now book their booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine online, NHS England has said.

Those who are severely immunosuppressed with underlying health conditions can access appointments once they become eligible, which is 12 weeks after their previous dose.

NHS England said 6,400 invitations have already been sent to parents and guardians of eligible children, with a further 4,400 being contacted about using the national booking service now they qualify.

Until now, families with children whose conditions include cancer, diabetes, chronic diseases or severe mental illness, have been vaccinated by GP-led teams.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and a leader on the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme, said: “Children’s lives, including their education, have been significantly disrupted over the last two years and every parent wants to do all they can to protect their little ones and keep them in school.

“But when a family has the added worry of what Covid could mean for a child who is seriously unwell, getting them their top-up boost in protection as soon as they become eligible is vitally important.”

It comes as some experts have raised concerns that the programme to boost people aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes has yet to begin.

Last month, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced these groups will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine this spring.

NHS England said only a small number of people were eligible before April and would be contacted later this month.

The aim of the programme is ensure those at highest risk of serious illness maintain a high level of protection against the virus, with the NHS offering people the jab from around six months after their last dose.

In interim guidance, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said a further dose for older people and those at risk is likely to be needed this autumn.

An NHS spokesman said: “The NHS continues to follow JCVI guidance accepted by Government, and in line with this, the NHS will be vaccinating eligible people with a spring dose six months after their first booster, starting later this month for the small number of people eligible before April.”

