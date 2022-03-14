Weekly coronavirus survey handed ‘trustworthy communication’ award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Weekly coronavirus survey handed ‘trustworthy communication’ award

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 1:01 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 10:05 am
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

The “gold standard” for measuring coronavirus levels in the community has been awarded a national prize – despite it being “scaled down” by the Government.

The weekly Office for National Statistics (ONS) Covid-19 infection survey has been recognised with the inaugural Harding Prize for Useful and Trustworthy Communication.

The £3,141 prize was launched to celebrate individuals or teams liaising on information which helps inform policies or procedures.

It was judged by five experts, including deputy chief medical officer Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, Helen Boaden of the UK Statistics Authority, and former Nuffield Foundation chairwoman Professor Onora O’Neill.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The panel said the Covid survey won the award because it “shaped decision making” in Government.

The members added: “The survey became the bedrock of all accurate communication on changing infection rates and variables in the UK during the Covid pandemic.

“The survey was innovative, impartial and clear and it shaped decision making at national, regional and local levels.

“Its lack of commentary – which probably made it rather dry for some audiences – augmented its credibility with policy makers and those like journalists, talking directly to the public.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the survey became the gold standard of infection information and was the envy of scientific communities around the world.

“It also became a trusted source of reliable information for numerous members of the British public.”

The prize, launched in association with the Science Media Centre and Sense about Science, will be awarded on Monday – international Pi Day – by the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication, based at the Centre for Mathematical Sciences at the University of Cambridge, supported by billionaire businessman Sir David Harding.

The ONS survey, based on nose and throat swabs taken from a representative sample of tens of thousands of people in private households, won jointly with the Cochrane Collaboration’s review of hydroxychloroquine.

The same people are sampled regularly by the ONS, whether or not they know they have Covid-19 or have separately reported a positive result.

The agency uses the results to estimate the percentage of people likely to test positive for Covid-19 at a point in time, regardless of when they caught the virus, how many times they have had it and whether they have symptoms.

The Government said in February that the survey would be used in a “scaled down” form in the future, as part of the transition to a new phase of “living with Covid” in which mass testing, including free lateral flows, will stop on April 1.

Figures published by the ONS infection survey most recently said that 2.6 million people in the UK were estimated to have coronavirus last week, up from 2.4 million.

The number was 4.3 million at the start of the year.

